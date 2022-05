Technology and tech-esque stocks were the vanguard for a wild (and broad) stock-market rally Thursday that largely ignored an unexpected contraction in U.S. economic activity. This morning, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. gross domestic product declined at a 1.4% annualized pace during the first quarter of 2022, falling far shy of the 1% gain that economists, on average, expected. However, several experts noted that it wasn't all bad news; a 2.7% rise in consumer spending and other metrics made the report more noise than omen.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO