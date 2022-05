NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — The Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway, New Hampshire will be closed until further notice after a fire ripped through the popular hotel on Saturday. North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece said Sunday that the cause of the fire is still being investigated. Preece did say the flames burned for roughly 12 hours, and firefighters needed until 2 a.m. to put the fire out. The fire started on the third floor in the south wing of the resort a little before 3 p.m. on Saturday. The New Hampshire Fire Marshal said “at one point, some guests...

CONWAY, MA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO