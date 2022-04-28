ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Ag Report: Designing Gardens & Outdoor Spaces

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we try to shake off winter and head further into...

Agriculture Online

Raised bed gardens

I have a raised bed garden in my yard for growing everything from tomatoes to green beans. It’s easy to weed and there are no compaction problems because I don’t walk on it. Raised beds warm up earlier in the spring and dry out faster, so you get...
GARDENING
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Gardening: Amazing Amaryllis

Amaryllis is one of my favorite plants. They have beautiful blooms that grow to be 4” to 8”. Many varieties exist producing blooms in red, white, pink, and many others. Knowing how to grow and care for these plants will ensure continued enjoyment year after year. Grown from...
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

Homeowner’s Guide To Garden Pest Control

Garden pests come in all shapes and sizes, from tiny mites to mighty elk. They can fly, burrow, crawl, climb and jump their way into your garden. How do you keep them all out?. First, keep in mind that most insects and other wildlife in your garden are not pests. A healthy garden should be full of bugs and other critters.
ANIMALS
Today's Transitions

Need help with your garden? We’ve got answers to six common garden questions.

Here are answers to a few common garden questions. 1. How often should I water my plants? If newly planted in the ground, 1” of slow watering once a week is adequate. For established ground plants, the roots are deeper allowing for moisture uptake, so water if no rain for over 2 weeks. For potted plants, do the finger test by placing finger into the soil and water if dry.
GARDENING
mansionglobal.com

Whether in a Garden or on a Windowsill, These High-Tech Gardening Accessories Will Help Your Plants Thrive

They offer support and streamlining around watering and maintenance. “Covid Isolation Sows a Gardening Boom,” proclaimed The Wall Street Journal in January, declaring 2022 “the dawn of the Gardening Age.” With many of us stuck at home, the “pandemic garden” became a thing, whether our canvas was an expansive lawn or a teeny urban windowsill.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

Gabion Wall Inspiration and Ideas for Homeowners

Transform your yard with a gabion wall. Let these examples inspire you to create a masterpiece. This gabion wall by @marl_pits_garden_centre fronts a beautiful raised planter, backed by an attractive wood fence. The large river rock filler gives the wall a softer edge, and the gabion cages created a wall without using mortar. Gabion walls are great for planter areas like this because excess water can flow right through, providing proper drainage to the plants.
HOME & GARDEN
marthastewart.com

Want to Camouflage an Outdated Fence? Plant These 6 Shrubs and Flowers Along Your Property Line

If you're looking to camouflage a chain link fence in your backyard or add a lovely backdrop to your garden, planting a combination of shrubs and flowers along your property line will do the trick—and will also provide food sources and a habitat for birds, bees, and butterflies. To help you cultivate this area of your yard, we tapped several landscape designers. Ahead, they share the flowers and shrubs that work best along fences, so you can plant your way to a better-looking partition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HGTV

The Best Teak Outdoor Furniture and How to Clean It

Finding the right outdoor furniture for your space is a big task. There are so many different styles and materials to choose from, so we're going to dive deep into one of our favorite styles: teak. Teak is a tropical Asian tree and one of the hardest, most durable hardwoods....
INTERIOR DESIGN
Eye On Annapolis

Homestead Gardens Announces New Speaker Series

Homestead Gardens has released its spring speaker line-up. Homestead has been committed to making knowledge and expertise accessible to all gardeners. “Over the past two years, interest in gardening has soared,” says Brian Riddle, president of Homestead Gardens. “We are thrilled to release a new line-up for spring for all levels and ages with both in-person and virtual events on the docket.”
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD
MindBodyGreen

Square Foot Gardening Intro: How To Build & Maintain Your Productive Plots

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Do you want to grow your own food but are unsure if you have enough space or time? You're in luck because there is one vegetable gardening method that doesn't require tilling or intensive labor. Once you build or buy a few gardening beds, you'll be all set to start planting your own fresh herbs and vegetables. Here's your beginner's guide to starting and maintaining a square foot garden.
GARDENING
WRAL

Spring guide: 8 best gardens to visit in the Triangle

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Whether your looking for a garden to take photos, go on a picnic or learn about wildlife, there's something for you in the Triangle. Take a look at the best 8 gardens you need to visit this spring.
GARDENING

