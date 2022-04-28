ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Sherman's water rates could decrease

By Abigail Brown
KTEN.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- There's been a lot of talk of new jobs coming to Texoma, but the people of Sherman may be getting another perk when Texas Instruments arrives. As Texas Instruments comes to Sherman in the next couple of years, they'll be one of the largest water consumers in...

www.kten.com

