Lowndes County, MS

West Lowndes school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

By Joey Barnes
wcbi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LOWNDES, Miss. (WCBI) – A fight and chaotic scene on a West Lowndes school bus leads to the arrest of the bus driver. 71-year-old William McBride is charged with felony child abuse. His bond has not been set. Lowndes County...

