Baseball: Wheeler loses against Killingly

COVENTRY — Chariho High shut out Coventry in the first half and beat the Oakers, 14-2, in a Division II boys lacrosse game Thursday. The Chargers, who have won three straight and five of six, led 6-0 at the half. "This was our best overall performance to date," Chariho...
WOOD RIVER JCT. — Ben Fargo pitched a two-hit shutout as Chariho High defeated Rogers, 10-0, in a Division II baseball game on Saturday. Fargo struck out four and walked none as the game ended after 4½ innings due to the mercy rule. Fargo moved to 4-0 with 20 strikeouts in 21 innings. He has an ERA of 2.00.
WOOD RIVER JCT. — Megan Ballard scored four goals and Laurel McIntosh added three as Chariho High beat Narragansett, 17-2, in a Division II girls lacrosse game on Thursday. Chariho, which has own three straight, led 12-2 at the half. Chaia Elwell and Emily Ballard finished with two goals...
NORTH STONINGTON — Montville scored three runs in the top of the third inning and pulled away for a 7-2 ECC out-of-division softball win against Wheeler High on Thursday. The game was tied 2-2 before Montville took the lead for good with the three-run third. Wheeler's Izzy Deledda was...
STONINGTON — Kieran Boscoe shot a 46 as Wheeler High swept Plainfield, 7-0, in an out-of-division ECC golf match on Thursday at Stonington Country Club. Other scores for Wheeler on the par-36 course were Brady Sadowski (51), Gavin Arruda (55), Cameron Conway (56) and Tyler Signor (58). Wheeler finished...
EAST PROVIDENCE — Ava Rao and Erin O'Leary each homered, but Chariho High lost to East Providence, 6-2, in a Division I softball game on Thursday. Rao's homer came in the fourth inning and sailed over the center fielder's head. The East Providence field does not have a fence.
NORTH STONINGTON — Killingly topped Wheeler High, 15-5, in an ECC Division III girls lacrosse game on Thursday. Ava Davino scored twice for Wheeler. Katelyn Melinosky, Grace Cassata and Katie Pierce each scored once. Killingly is 6-3, 5-0 Division III. The Lions (0-3, 0-2) next host Griswold on Saturday...
PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Jake Serra placed third in the 1,500 at the Classical Classic track and field meet on Saturday at Conley Stadium. Serra finished with a time of 4:05.07. Westerly's 4x400 relay team of Serra, Jake Delicato, Joey Murdock and Robbie Wade finished third (3:39.78). The Bulldogs...
BARRINGTON — Emma Caracciolo homered and doubled as Westerly High defeated Barrington, 11-1, in a Division II softball game on Thursday. Caracciolo's homer was a solo shot to left field in Westerly's four-run fourth inning. Caracciolo finished 2 for 3. Kaylee Lamb (2 for 3) drove in a pair of runs with a single in the the first inning.
NORTH STONINGTON — Ledyard shut out Wheeler High, 24-0, in an ECC out-of-division softball game on Saturday. Addie Stanley and Maddie Perkins each singled to account for Wheeler's two hits. Ledyard (7-5) scored 17 runs in the final two innings as the game ended after five innings via the...
The East Windsor/SMSA co-op softball team got off to a fast start Thursday. Pitcher Abby Lee finished the job. Lee tossed a two-hitter as the Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating East Granby 8-0 in an NCCC game. The junior struck out seven. East Windsor (4-5) took advantage...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Prout defeated Westerly High, 6-1, in a Division II boys tennis match on Friday. Robbie Wade was the only Westerly winner, prevailing 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4 singles. Prout is 5-3, 5-3 Division II. The Bulldogs (1-9, 1-8) next host Smithfield on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.
CUMBERLAND — Cumberland scored the first 10 goals of the game and beat Westerly High, 19-2, in a Division II boys lacrosse game on Friday. Andrew Pietraszka and Matthew Horton scored for Westerly. Liam Cody and Eric Fusaro had assists. Westerly goalie Brandon Tallardy faced 47 shots and made...
STONINGTON — Stonington High won two singles matches and a pair in doubles to edge Newington, 4-3, in a nonleague boys tennis match on Friday. Jackson Conlon won his match at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 7-5. Chase Donnarummo was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 3. In doubles, Conrad...
LEDYARD — Stonington High won every match in straight sets and beat Ledyard, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division girls tennis match Saturday. No. 1 Maddie Hamm was a 6-1, 6-0 winner, and No. 2 Grace Duggan prevailed 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 Mia Lewandowski won the first set of her match, 6-0, and her opponent withdrew in the second set due to an injury.
STONINGTON — Perhaps more than any other sport at Stonington High, cheerleading was adversely affected by the 2020 pandemic. While CIAC tackle football games were canceled and basketball schedules were abbreviated and games were played in front of no spectators, cheerleaders were left completely on the sideline. When the 2021 fall season begin, Stonington cheerleading was essentially starting over, said Bears coach Bridget Stover.
NORTH STONINGTON — Katie Pierce scored five goals and Wheeler High's girls lacrosse team earned its first win of the season, defeating Griswold, 15-5, in an ECC Division III game on Saturday. Katelyn Melinosky finished with four goals, Ava Davino and Naomi Boord each scored twice, and Grace Cassata...
Colchester — And to think it might have felt somewhat daunting to play a road game against an undefeated team. Turns out there's no other situation that would have made Fitch High School coach Brian McGugan any happier Saturday. "We got to be the underdog," McGugan said, "which was...
LEDYARD — Ledyard shut out Stonington High, 11-0, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game on Friday. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. Only three of the 11 runs were earned as errors hurt the Bears. Stonington was held to four hits and no player...
Meredith Higgins came through for the Enfield High softball team for the second straight game like a senior should. The shortstop’s two-run double plated the tying and lead runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday as the host Eagles rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat E.O. Smith 6-5 in a CCC East game.
