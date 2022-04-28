Man arrested for aggravated battery after injuring teen

A Jerome woman was arrested in Idaho Falls after she reportedly punched and kicked nurses while being treated at Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the hospital on March 29 for reports that Ashley Reasch, 34, was fighting with staff, screaming and yelling expletives in a room with children.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Reasch kicked one nurse in the chest, then punched...
Pocatello dispatch received a 911 call from the Rodeway Inn, 835 South 5th Avenue, in reference to a physical disturbance involving a suspect with a knife who was threatening people Friday around 1:23 a.m.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is working to identify 43 teenagers and young adults whose remains were found in Pima County over the past few decades. It’s the highest number of any county in Arizona. Colin McNally supervises NCMEC’s...
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
SAINT JAMES, Mo. — One of two people accused in the death of a man at a motel in Saint James, Missouri is expected to be sentenced on Monday, April 18. Kimberly Riston was found guilty of five felonies including second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. According, to the Phelps County Sheriff’s office, Donald Wethy, 36, […]
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Two people died in a violent car wreck Saturday morning in Yakima County. At 8 a.m. Yakima County Fire District #4 and troopers with WSP responded to milepost 26 on State Route (SR) 24 for an unknown injury accident. This is about 26 miles east of Yakima city limits.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nye County Sherrif says they have identified the lost toddler found wandering alone in Pahrump Monday morning. According to the Nye County Sheriff, officers found the child, believed to be two years old, on Bourbon Street and took to their social media to ask for the public’s help identifying him. A […]
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was found dead in her home in Okanogan County yesterday night after the Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute, according to a press release from the Okanagan County Sheriff’s Office. 46 year-old Siri Zosel had reportedly been dead for two days...
The number today sits at 20. Last year at this time there were 24 overdose deaths in Yakima County. Coroner Jim Curtice says the numbers climb every month. He says last year Yakima County saw a record 98 overdoses with half connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. Overdose deaths are...
IDAHO FALLS — Magistrate Judge Steven Gardner denied a motion to release Jake Eilander on Monday.
Eilander, 37, has been charged with second-degree murder after he reportedly shot and killed 44-year-old Ulises Rangel on March 30 outside a fitness center in Idaho Falls.
During arguments, both Defense Attorney Alexander Sosa and Bonneville County Prosecutor Alayne Bean argued over the application of Idaho’s “stand your ground” law to Eilander’s defense.
...
GRANGEVILLE - On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, an incident in the Idaho County Jail resulted in additional charges being filed against two incarcerated inmates. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Chase Chandler and 28-year-old Quam Anderson were both charged with rioting in the jail and battery on another inmate.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
The man shot after a chase with Cache County, Utah, sheriff’s deputies Tuesday has been identified as 36-year-old Isaac Washakie, a parolee from the Utah State Prison.
Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen released the name Wednesday night along with a statement that Washakie has been released from Logan Regional Hospital in “stable condition” and transported back to the state prison.
Although no details about the shooting or Washakie’s injuries have...
A 36-year-old local man received a unified 20-year prison sentence earlier this month after a jury found him guilty of trafficking methamphetamine and possessing fentanyl with the intent to deliver the illegal substance, court records show.
Honorato Cardona-Gonzalez, of American Falls, was charged with both felonies and a felony for unlawfully possessing a firearm by a convicted felon in December 2020 following a five-week narcotics investigation involving multiple Southeast Idaho law enforcement agencies.
...
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A traffic stop along Interstate 5 in Linn County turned into a major drug bust for Oregon State Police. Last week, state troopers stopped a car on I-5 for a traffic violation. During that stop,they say the trooper spotted indicators of criminal activity. After searching...
