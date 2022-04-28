ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

Community members encourage better gun safety after 5-year-old is shot

By Courtis Fuller
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown police said a 31-year-old father was not a responsible gun owner. Fernando Enamorado is now charged with child endangering. Police said say his 5-year-old son shot himself in the leg with a gun he found in his father's bedroom....

IN THIS ARTICLE
