CNAs struggling to get certification renewed

CNAs are struggling to get their certifications renewed, some cases are even taking months.

Laura Whaley is currently a certified CNA but said her certification is about to expire. This is after she submitted the check required to be certified.

”I mailed in my check on March 21 and the check was cashed on March 23, since then everyday this week I’ve checked and today it’s still expired,” she said.

Whaley said she has been trying to get her CNA certification renewed for quite some time.

”I have four months until my mine really expires for the eight hour working requirements and seeing all of these reviews I’m a little worried.”

The process to recertify as a CNA takes three steps, filling out an application, payment, then approval.

The process typically takes 2 to 5 days.

One person who doesn’t want her name to be revealed said she been trying to get her certification for months.

“I’ve called, I’ve emailed, I’ve done everything I can think of to do and I can’t get a response back. Basically I’m going to be out of work at the end of this month because my 30 day grace period will be up even through I sent it off to get recertified in February.”

A statement from the Oklahoma State Department of health addressed the backlog:

“We have been working through technical issues with IT to assign certifications numbers for newly certified nurse aides. The program area has now added additional members to assist, if the application is not sent via the application instructions this may also cause a delay to renewal.”

