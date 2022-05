CROWN CITY — Blake Stuntebeck had the big bat. Drew Brown had the big arm. As a result, the St. Joseph Flyers had the big win. Stuntebeck went 2-4 with a double and drove in 4 runs while Brown threw a 6-hitter with 7 strikeouts and only one walk in a 5-inning game as the Flyers routed the South Gallia Rebels 19-2 on Friday.

CROWN CITY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO