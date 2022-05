MASON CITY, Iowa - It's an issue found in virtually every community across the country, and is often hidden in the shadows. The U.S. State Department estimates between 14,000-17,000 people are trafficked into the country each year, and can affect anyone, male or female, adult or child. In addition, people can be trafficked within their own state, country or internationally.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO