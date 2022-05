After a busy first round for the New Orleans Saints where they traded up for a receiver and selected a tackle, they enter today with just one day two pick at the NFL Draft. Live from Las Vegas, you'll find our Bet.NOLA.com team of Zach Ewing and Jim Derry on 'At the Book' to preview what's ahead for not only the Saints, but the rest of the NFL in rounds two and three of the 2022 NFL Draft.

