Less than a week after their disappointing loss to Newnan, the East Coweta Indians baseball team was back in action Wednesday night of the GHSA state playoffs. They welcomed the Grayson Rams, who were the third seed from Region 4-7A. The Indians did short work of the Rams, winning Game One 11-1 and then Game Two 10-0.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO