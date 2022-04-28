ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 teen girls and boy, 17, indicted in gruesome carjack death

Titusville Herald
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Four teenagers, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were indicted by a grand jury on second-degree murder charges and will be tried as adults in connection with a March carjacking that left a 73-year-old woman dead with a severed arm, District Attorney Jason Williams said...

