Vestal Town Board gives approval to Bunn Hill housing

UPDATE: The group Responsible Vestal Zoning released the following statement in response to the board’s approval of the project:

“The Vestal Town Board attempted to correct their previous procedural errors and passed a new Local Law for a PDD designation on Bunn Hill Road. Members of Responsible Vestal Zoning feel that the Vestal Town Board was completely unresponsive to its constituents and that they did not fully examine all of the ramifications for this project on the neighborhood or the Town of Vestal The Board made no good faith efforts to address the reasonable and well-researched concerns of the community or to ask the developer to produce an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). An EIS is a fairly common procedure for developments of this size, especially in a rural residential area that is incompatible with such a high-density use. We are considering all options that will preserve our community at this time and would ask that like-minded citizens support us at ResponsibleVestalZoning.com.”

VESTAL, NY – The Vestal Town Board has once again given the green light to a controversial housing project proposed for Bunn Hill Road.

On a 4 to 0 vote, the board approved plans for the Retreat at Bunn Hill, a 161 house development on 43 acres that is being marketed to college students and young professionals.

Board member Stephen Donnelly recused himself, telling NewsChannel 34 that he had not been on the board long enough to have enough information to cast a vote.

The project required another vote after opponents sued and a state Supreme Court judge ruled that the state environmental quality review study was flawed.

Members of the opposition group Responsible Vestal Zoning have indicated previously that they intend to continue to fight the project in the courts.

