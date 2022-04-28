ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chautauqua County man tries to bring loaded gun onto his Buffalo flight

News 4 Buffalo

Guns, ghost guns and drugs seized in raids in the City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Six raids were carried out in the City of Buffalo over the past two days, netting police guns, ghost guns, drugs and some cash. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says the investigations picked up steam in recent weeks resulting in 53 weapons being seized, including four assault rifles, 31 shotguns and […]
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 4 Buffalo

Investigation finds “significant drug traffic” at Minnesota Ave. residence, man arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested Thursday, after a brief investigation of a Minnesota Avenue residence by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department’s Intelligence Unit. According to the Sheriff’s office, the units obtained a search warrant for the residence, but before execution of the […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Hundreds of Cops Suspended or Fired in Western New York?

A new report shows that over 225 police officers and jail guards in Western New York we suspended, fired, or resigned in the last 5 years. The political and social climate, over the past several years, has lead to law enforcement being put under a microscope. Some believe this is unfair, and the changes being made as a result have gone too far and limited police from doing their jobs effectively. Others believe that despite changes, police are too abusive of their power and more needs to be done.
SYRACUSE, NY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for sale of fentanyl-laced heroin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced Tuesday morning in State Supreme Court for selling fentanyl-laced heroin. Khaled Khan, 26, was sentenced as a second felony offender to a determinate sentence of six years in prison, followed by 18 months of post-release supervision. Khan was reportedly a subject of joint investigation by the […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

4 arrested after police pursuit ends on Rochester's northwest side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Four people were arrested after a police pursuit that started in Rochester, entered Gates and ended on Rochester's northwest side Friday afternoon. New York State Police attempted to stop a vehicle for a seatbelt violation, and during the pursuit, troopers say they saw someone throw a loaded 9 mm handgun from the vehicle as well as a small bag of cocaine. Troopers say the crash ended when the driver hit an uninvolved vehicle and a police vehicle and a brief struggle between the suspects and arresting officers.
ROCHESTER, NY

