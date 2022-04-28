ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles Police Department to Host Open House

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aeqK1_0fNUlsVA00

Open house is open to the public on May 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department will be hosting an Open House for the public on Wednesday, May 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Paso Robles Chief of Police Damian Nord will welcome guests with a brief introduction. The public will be given facility tours and demonstrations on:

  • K9 Unit
  • Drones
  • Fingerprinting
  • Specialized equipment

The PRPD looks forward to seeing you there, and feel free to tell your friends and families.

When: May 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: 900 Park Street

Cost: Free

Comments / 0

Related
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Community Services Department Reaching Out to Children in Need

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library and Recreation Services divisions are pleased to partner with local agencies in providing Comfort Kits to children and families struggling with such situations as homelessness, trauma, or crisis. To date, over 80 kits have been distributed to ECHO, the Paso Robles Fire Department, and the Paso Robles Police Department.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 04/04-04/10/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. April 04, 2022. 02:40— Livian...
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Host Open House
The Paso Robles Press

LOCATED: SLO Sheriff’s Locate Missing Woman

SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff detectives have located and made contact with missing person Alichia Starnes (42). Starnes was originally reported missing by a family member on March 20 and again on April 17 by a friend living in San Luis Obispo, although there had been several sightings of Starnes since March 20 when she visited her family member in the Midwest.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy