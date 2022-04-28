Paso Robles Police Department to Host Open House

Open house is open to the public on May 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department will be hosting an Open House for the public on Wednesday, May 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Paso Robles Chief of Police Damian Nord will welcome guests with a brief introduction. The public will be given facility tours and demonstrations on:

K9 Unit

Drones

Fingerprinting

Specialized equipment

The PRPD looks forward to seeing you there, and feel free to tell your friends and families.

When: May 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: 900 Park Street

Cost: Free