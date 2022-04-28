ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Colfax, Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston, Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Houston County in southeastern Texas Northern Madison County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 727 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Madisonville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madisonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
MyStateline.com

Severe weather possible Saturday afternoon

After rain showers late Friday evening and overnight into Saturday, we are tracking the potential for some severe weather Saturday afternoon. Our temperatures will only get down into the 50s overnight into Saturday with steady rain chances, and then we are back into the 60s Saturday afternoon with rain chances continuing on early in the morning, and then that severe potential later into the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KFOR

Nice Weather Today, but More Storms Coming

The early morning storms will clear to the east by sunrise this morning. I’m tracking sunny skies and really nice weather Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70’s to low 80’s. More storms will move in late Sunday and early Monday. The highest chance for...
ENVIRONMENT
KTUL

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches in effect for Green Country

UPDATE (1:45 a.m.): A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for Rogers, Creek, Wagoner, Okmulgee, Muskogee, and Tulsa Counties until 2:30 a.m. --- UPDATE (1:33 a.m.):A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Craig, and Nowata Counties until 2:30 a.m. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch now includes...
TULSA, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Winfield. Mississippi River at Hannibal. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Clarksville. Mississippi River at Louisiana. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Louisiana. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, The first quarter mile of Edison Avenue beyond the railroad tracks begins flooding near this height. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CDT Sunday was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Mississippi River Louisiana 15.0 15.3 14.6 14.0 13.8 13.5 13.4
PIKE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Willow Creek near Willow City affecting McHenry and Bottineau Counties. .Recent snowmelt has pushed Willow Creek near Willow City into minor flood stage. The creek is expected to remain near to slightly above flood stage through this week. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Willow Creek near Willow City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1441.2 feet, Water begins backing up into ravines and gets to top of road by gage. At 1442.7 feet, Overflow occurs on left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 1442.0 feet. - Forecast...The creek will continue a very gradual rise to 1442.3 feet by the middle of this week. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 1442.0 feet.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Ramsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks; Ramsey FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Norman and Polk. In North Dakota, Barnes, Cass, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Steele and Traill. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1236 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mayville, Hillsboro, Thompson, Cooperstown, Hatton, Lakota, Portland, Halstad, Golden Lake, Finley, McVille, Arthur, Buxton, Hendrum, Reynolds, Michigan, Hunter, Hope, Page and Aneta.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pennington, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pennington; Polk FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Minnesota, including the following counties, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Norman, Pennington, Polk and Red Lake. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1249 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fosston, Mahnomen, Fertile, Twin Valley, McIntosh, Erskine, Oklee, Island Lake in Mahnomen County, Waubun, Naytahwaush, Gonvick, Winger, Gary, Tulaby Lake, Mentor, Brooks, Maple Bay, Rice Lake, Bejou and Lengby.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie; White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Georgetown. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Farm fields and farm roads on either side of Highway 36 west of Georgetown inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 21.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Georgetown 21.0 21.9 Sun 10 AM 21.8 21.6 21.2 Falling
PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Iberia, Lafayette, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Iberia; Lafayette; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Iberia, southeastern Lafayette and east central Vermilion Parishes through 115 PM CDT At 1249 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jefferson Island, or 9 miles northeast of Abbeville, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Iberia, Avery Island, Broussard, Erath, Delcambre, Cade, Coteau, Acadiana Regional Airport and Jefferson Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Eastern McDowell, McDowell Mountains, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buncombe; Eastern McDowell; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Yancey A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern McDowell, south central Mitchell, northeastern Buncombe and southeastern Yancey Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1241 PM EDT, the public reported a strong thunderstorm 15 miles west of Marion, or 5 miles southwest of B.R. Parkway-Craggy To Little Switzerland, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marion, Black Mountain, Old Fort, Mount Mitchell State Park, B.R. Parkway-Craggy To Little Switzerland, B.R. Parkway-East Asheville To Craggy Gardens, Lake James, Montreat, Pleasant Gardens and Woodlawn. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah. In Colorado, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:49:00 Expires: 2022-05-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northwest to eastern beaches of Puerto Rico, including Culebra and across all the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
