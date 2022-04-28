Severe Weather Statement issued for Colfax, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Winfield. Mississippi River at Hannibal. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Clarksville. Mississippi River at Louisiana. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Louisiana. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, The first quarter mile of Edison Avenue beyond the railroad tracks begins flooding near this height. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CDT Sunday was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Mississippi River Louisiana 15.0 15.3 14.6 14.0 13.8 13.5 13.4

PIKE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO