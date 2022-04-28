ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA

FDA announces ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA announced it will begin rolling out a ban on menthol-flavored cigarettes and...

Joyce Benton
2d ago

okay let me get this right you can make weed legal but you take away menthol cigarettes. I just want to make sure I got this right we but no smokes.

Ashley Hos
2d ago

What about alcohol that causes liver disease and many many other problems, when will they start picking at that. Cigarettes get taxed like crazy yet beer and such are still cheap and kill more people then cigarettes and that includes people killed in accidents due to drunk driving.

Tammy Liles
2d ago

They have no right to make people's choices for them. They have admitted they are racist by this being aimed at the black community.

