ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL Draft Day 1: Bucs trade away first-round pick

By Heather Monahan
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fYgBw_0fNUkeUr00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here, but it will be a while before Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans find out who their team’s newest player will be.

Tampa Bay had the 27th pick of the first round, but traded down to acquire more mid-round selection picks . General manager Jason Licht pointed to the value of those rounds in his pre-draft press conference.

The Buccaneers now have the 33rd overall pick and the 60th overall pick in Round 2, the 91st overall pick in Round 3, the 133rd overall pick in Round 4 and the 248th overall pick in Round 7. The Bucs also have a compensatory pick in Round 7 – the 261st overall pick.

The 2022 NFL Draft is being held in Las Vegas this year. The first round began Thursday. The Bucs will kick off the second round on Friday with the 33rd pick of the draft.

NIGHT 1 RECAP: (most recent updates will appear at top):

Round 1, Pick 32:

The Minnesota Vikings selected Georgia safety Lewis Cine.

Round 1, Pick 31:

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Daxton Hill, a safety out of Michigan.

Round 1, Pick 30:

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis.

Round 1, Pick 29:

The New England Patriots selected Chattanooga guard Cole Strange.

Round 1, Pick 28:

The Green Bay Packers selected Devonte Wyatt, a defensive tackle from Georgia.

Round 1, Pick 27:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded away the 27th pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars selected Devin Lloyd, a linebacker out of Utah.

Round 1, Pick 26:

The Jets selected Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II.

Round 1, Pick 25:

The Baltimore Ravens selected Tyler Linderbaum, a center from Iowa.

Round 1, Pick 24:

The Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Smith, an offensive tackle from Tulsa.

Round 1, Pick 23:

The Buffalo Bills traded up two picks to get the 23rd pick of the draft. The Bills selected cornerback Kaiir Elam out of Florida.

Round 1, Pick 22:

The Green Bay Packers have selected Georgia linebacker Quay Walker.

Round 1, Pick 21:

The New England Patriots traded the 21st pick of the draft to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs selected defensive back Trent McDuffie out of Washington.

Round 1, Pick 20:

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick.

Round 1, Pick 19:

With the 19th overall pick of the draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Trevor Penning, an offensive tackle from Northern Iowa.

Round 1, Pick 18:

The Philadelphia Eagles traded the 18th pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for wide receiver A.J. Brown.

The Titans selected Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks.

Round 1, Pick 17:

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Zion Johnson, an offensive lineman out of Boston College, with the 17th pick.

Round 1, Pick 16:

The Washington Commanders selected wide receiver Jahan Dotson out of Penn State, with the 18th pick of the draft.

Round 1, Pick 15:

The Houston Texans selected Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green with the 15th pick of the draft.

Round 1, Pick 14:

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton was selected by the Baltimore Ravens 14th overall.

Round 1, Pick 13:

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Jordan Davis, a defensive tackle from Georgia, with the 13th pick of the draft.

Round 1, Pick 12:

The Minnesota Vikings traded the 12th pick of the draft to the Detroit Lions.

With their second pick of the night, the Lions selected Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams 12th overall.

Round 1, Pick 11:

The Washington Commanders traded back the 11th pick of the draft to the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints, a major division rival for the Buccaneers, selected Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave.

Round 1, Pick 10:

At pick 10, the New York Jets selected Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Round 1, Pick 9:

The Seattle Seahawks selected Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross with the ninth pick.

Round 1, Pick 8:

The Atlanta Falcons selected USC wide receiver Drake London with the eighth pick of the draft.

Round 1, Pick 7:

With the seventh pick of the draft, the New York Giants selected Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.

Round 1, Pick 6:

The Carolina Panthers, a division rival of the Buccaneers, selected NC State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu with the sixth pick.

Round 1, Pick 5:

The New York Giants selected Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth pick of the draft.

Round 1, Pick 4:

The New York Jets, with the fourth overall pick of the draft, selected Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Round 1, Pick 3:

With the third overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Round 1, Pick 2:

The Detroit Lions selected defensive end Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan with the second overall pick of the draft.

Round 1, Pick 1

With the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker. Walker is a defensive end from Georgia.

Check back for the latest draft updates, and follow Dan Lucas and Karen Loftus on Twitter .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts’ Reaction To Trade Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday night, acquiring star wideout A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Brown, who was set to enter the 2022 season on an expiring contract, has already agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed. Since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Michigan State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Football
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
Tampa, FL
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
The Spun

Mel Kiper Is Furious With The No. 1 Overall Pick Tonight

The Jacksonville Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Unlike last year when Trevor Lawrence was the obvious pick, there was no consensus No. 1 player in this year’s draft. Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was the favorite early on, but that faded as the draft drew near.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mom Who Went Viral At The NFL Draft

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL draft, former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was viewed as the consensus No. 1 pick. It wasn’t exactly a slam dunk, but he was viewed as the best overall prospect. Well, when the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the No. 1 overall pick, it wasn’t Hutchinson.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett’s Girlfriend Goes Viral During NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett is not at the NFL Draft, as he’s spending the biggest night of his life with friends and family members. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is still waiting to get picked, but he’s expected go in the first round. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is sitting next to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Nfl Draft#Draft Day#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Kansas City Chiefs#Purdue#The New England Patriots#Chattanooga Guard#The Green Bay Packers#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Spun

Mel Kiper’s Reaction To Cowboys Pick Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys picked Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall tonight, and let’s just say Mel Kiper Jr. was not a fan of the move. In his review of the selection, Kiper was less than complimentary. He questioned Smith’s technique and said he might not be ready to contribute right away.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

The wide receiver Aaron Rodgers really wanted the Packers to get in 2022 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entered the first round of the NFL Draft with a massive need at wide receiver. The round ended and they still have one. After honoring Davante Adams’ trade request and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling get away in free agency, the Packers have to find a suitable top wideout. On a night where several teams made moves to bolster their receiver rooms, Green Bay did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sports
Boston College
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Comments On Packers Draft: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers shocked their fan base this Thursday night, using their first-round picks on Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. The majority of the fan base wanted the Packers to draft a wide receiver. Aaron Rodgers, however, is content with the team’s draft strategy. While on The Pat...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Chiefs Are Reportedly Pursuing Significant Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs are open for business leading up to the first round of the NFL Draft. Kansas City is reportedly motivated to trade up and they have the picks to make it happen. The Chiefs have 12 picks in the draft, eight of which are in the first four rounds.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr Praised 1 NFL Team’s Draft Last Night

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books as teams prepare for rounds two and three tonight. There was plenty of action – and plenty of trading – going on during the first round. One team that made a move late in the first round may have sealed the best Day 1 haul: the New York Jets.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
WFLA

WFLA

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy