NFL Draft Day 1: Bucs trade away first-round pick

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here, but it will be a while before Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans find out who their team’s newest player will be.

Tampa Bay had the 27th pick of the first round, but traded down to acquire more mid-round selection picks . General manager Jason Licht pointed to the value of those rounds in his pre-draft press conference.

The Buccaneers now have the 33rd overall pick and the 60th overall pick in Round 2, the 91st overall pick in Round 3, the 133rd overall pick in Round 4 and the 248th overall pick in Round 7. The Bucs also have a compensatory pick in Round 7 – the 261st overall pick.

The 2022 NFL Draft is being held in Las Vegas this year. The first round began Thursday. The Bucs will kick off the second round on Friday with the 33rd pick of the draft.

NIGHT 1 RECAP: (most recent updates will appear at top):

Round 1, Pick 32:

The Minnesota Vikings selected Georgia safety Lewis Cine.

Round 1, Pick 31:

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Daxton Hill, a safety out of Michigan.

Round 1, Pick 30:

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis.

Round 1, Pick 29:

The New England Patriots selected Chattanooga guard Cole Strange.

Round 1, Pick 28:

The Green Bay Packers selected Devonte Wyatt, a defensive tackle from Georgia.

Round 1, Pick 27:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded away the 27th pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars selected Devin Lloyd, a linebacker out of Utah.

Round 1, Pick 26:

The Jets selected Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II.

Round 1, Pick 25:

The Baltimore Ravens selected Tyler Linderbaum, a center from Iowa.

Round 1, Pick 24:

The Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Smith, an offensive tackle from Tulsa.

Round 1, Pick 23:

The Buffalo Bills traded up two picks to get the 23rd pick of the draft. The Bills selected cornerback Kaiir Elam out of Florida.

Round 1, Pick 22:

The Green Bay Packers have selected Georgia linebacker Quay Walker.

Round 1, Pick 21:

The New England Patriots traded the 21st pick of the draft to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs selected defensive back Trent McDuffie out of Washington.

Round 1, Pick 20:

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick.

Round 1, Pick 19:

With the 19th overall pick of the draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Trevor Penning, an offensive tackle from Northern Iowa.

Round 1, Pick 18:

The Philadelphia Eagles traded the 18th pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for wide receiver A.J. Brown.

The Titans selected Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks.

Round 1, Pick 17:

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Zion Johnson, an offensive lineman out of Boston College, with the 17th pick.

Round 1, Pick 16:

The Washington Commanders selected wide receiver Jahan Dotson out of Penn State, with the 18th pick of the draft.

Round 1, Pick 15:

The Houston Texans selected Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green with the 15th pick of the draft.

Round 1, Pick 14:

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton was selected by the Baltimore Ravens 14th overall.

Round 1, Pick 13:

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Jordan Davis, a defensive tackle from Georgia, with the 13th pick of the draft.

Round 1, Pick 12:

The Minnesota Vikings traded the 12th pick of the draft to the Detroit Lions.

With their second pick of the night, the Lions selected Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams 12th overall.

Round 1, Pick 11:

The Washington Commanders traded back the 11th pick of the draft to the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints, a major division rival for the Buccaneers, selected Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave.

Round 1, Pick 10:

At pick 10, the New York Jets selected Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Round 1, Pick 9:

The Seattle Seahawks selected Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross with the ninth pick.

Round 1, Pick 8:

The Atlanta Falcons selected USC wide receiver Drake London with the eighth pick of the draft.

Round 1, Pick 7:

With the seventh pick of the draft, the New York Giants selected Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.

Round 1, Pick 6:

The Carolina Panthers, a division rival of the Buccaneers, selected NC State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu with the sixth pick.

Round 1, Pick 5:

The New York Giants selected Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth pick of the draft.

Round 1, Pick 4:

The New York Jets, with the fourth overall pick of the draft, selected Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Round 1, Pick 3:

With the third overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Round 1, Pick 2:

The Detroit Lions selected defensive end Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan with the second overall pick of the draft.

Round 1, Pick 1

With the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker. Walker is a defensive end from Georgia.

