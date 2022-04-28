ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Floyd Medical Center records 500th robotic surgery

 2 days ago

April 28, 2022–7:43 p.m. Atrium Health Floyd’s commitment to offering robotic surgery to local patients is being well-received. Floyd Medical Center recently performed its 500th surgery using the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. The hospital’s first robot-assisted surgery using the da Vinci Xi Surgical System took place...

