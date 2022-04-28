Finalists for 2022 Tulip Queen introduced

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The five finalists for this year’s Tulip Queen were introduced in Albany’s Washington Park on Thursday. The Tulip Queen and her four Tulip Court members are chosen by a committee of local leaders and will work with community outreach programs and educational initiatives.

Finalists

Ashley Mayfield, 20, of Troy. Mayfield is a junior Music Industry major at The College of Saint Rose. As a member of the Tulip Court, she aspires to strengthen the community through acts of service and hopes to inspire others to do so as well.

Sam Mills, 24, of Albany. Mills is a Saint Rose Alumni who graduated with a BFA in Studio Art. As a member of the 74th Tulip Court, she hopes to inspire the youth to fearlessly express themselves through the freedom of expression while teaching the importance of literacy, and the power of education.

Sakthi Muthukrishnan, 18, of Latham. Muthukrishnan is a first-year undergraduate student at the University at Albany. As a member of the 2022 Tulip Court, she hopes to strengthen the community through various literacy programs and design a path to connect community and culture.

Kathleen Nielsen, 22, of Albany. Nielsen is a graduating senior at the Russell Sage College, where she majors in psychology with a minor in sociology. She plans to strive to have meaningful connections with whoever she comes across and to unite the community as one.

Meghan O’Neil, 22, of Albany. O’Neil is finishing up her first year of graduate school at The College of Saint Rose, working on her MS.Ed. in Communication Sciences and Disorders to become a speech-language pathologist. Her goal as a member of the Tulip Court is to be a positive role model to young people in the community and to emphasize the importance of literacy to all.

Nominees must be between the ages of 18 and 24 and are chosen based on their leadership skills and knowledge of the Albany area.

This year’s Tulip Queen will be crowned at next weekend’s Tulip Festival in Washington Park .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.