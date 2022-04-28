ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Sarge

By AllOnGeorgia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis adorable boy is approximately 3 years old and 45 lbs. He is up-to-date on vaccinations, including rabies, and has been neutered. Sarge is an affectionate pup and loves hugs. He enjoys playing chase and...

