ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Zelensky: Russian missile strike on Kyiv speaks to Moscow’s efforts ‘to humiliate the UN’

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVBLD_0fNUix5q00
Tweet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Russia for striking Kyiv on the same day that the United Nations secretary-general was visiting, saying Thursday that the attack spoke to Russia’s efforts “to humiliate the U.N. and everything that the Organization represents.”

“Moscow claimed they had allegedly ceased fire in Mariupol. But the bombing of the defenders of the city continues. This is a war crime committed by the Russian military literally in front of the whole world. Russia’s shelling of Mariupol did not stop even when the UN Secretary-General was holding negotiations in Moscow,” Zelensky said during an address.

“And today, immediately after the end of our talks in Kyiv, Russian missiles flew into the city. Five missiles,” he continued. “And this says a lot about Russia’s true attitude to global institutions. About the efforts of the Russian leadership to humiliate the UN and everything that the Organization represents. Therefore, it requires a strong response.”

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said that Russia had targeted Kyiv while U.N. chief António Guterres and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov were visiting with Zelensky.

“Russia stroke Kyiv with cruise missiles right when UN Secretary General @antonioguterres and Bulgarian PM @KirilPetkov visit our capital. By this heinous act of barbarism Russia demonstrates once again its attitude towards Ukraine, Europe and the world,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, in his own post, pointed out the irony that Russia, which is one of the U.N. Security Council’s permanent members, was attacking Kyiv while Guterres was visiting.

Reznikov wrote in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal last week arguing that several international security organizations in which Russia is a member were failing because “Russia has done everything that the international security institutions were created to prevent.”

“How can the United Nations Security Council, on which Moscow has a permanent seat, live up to its mission to maintain peace? What kind of security and cooperation is possible on the Continent when one participating state of the Organization for Cooperation and Security in Europe has attacked another and killed thousands of civilians? These organizations have failed,” he said.

Comments / 44

Gregor Donnaghchaid
2d ago

Wow what a story. Truly putin is nakedly guilty of exceptional irreverent aggressiveness . He obviously thinks he is above all. He no doubt has many similarities to Hitler and will likely end the same way.

Reply
11
harry McBigballs..
2d ago

On May the 9th Putin is going to declare WW3 against so called world Nazis and on Mother’s Day he’s going to change his Name to Vicki Putin..

Reply(1)
3
Carole Whitcomb
2d ago

can we as Americans afford this price tag in this feud btw Russia and U.K.? worried as our own are being ignored that need help.

Reply(5)
6
Related
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Oleksii Reznikov
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Missiles#Russian#Un#Ukrainian#U N#Organization#Bulgarian
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Russia
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Russians turn on Putin over deaths of 'cannon fodder soldiers': Wave of dissent against Moscow's war hits social media as anger grows over catastrophic toll among young troops

Russians are for the first time expressing their open outrage and anguish at the catastrophic death toll of Vladimir Putin's troops - especially among young 'cannon fodder soldiers'. They are speaking out online despite the threats of severe punishment for doing so. Putin's invasion has suffered another blow after it...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

551K+
Followers
67K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy