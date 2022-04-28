ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Queen moves without walking stick after week-long birthday break

By Matt Wilkinson
 2 days ago
THE Queen was back on her feet with no walking stick in sight yesterday following a week-long birthday break.

Her Majesty, 96, who’s had mobility issues, looked back to full health at Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty, 96, who’s had mobility issues, looked back to full health at Windsor Castle

She flew back by helicopter on Wednesday after a stay at Sandringham, Norfolk.

Aides are “pacing” her ahead of June’s Platinum Jubilee.

Yesterday, workmen put a crown on a Buckingham Palace flagpole in readiness.

Public celebrations will take place throughout the year to honour the Queen's decades-long reign — including a long four day weekend in early June.

The Queen will be the first British monarch to mark the milestone, having acceded to the throne in 1952 at the age of 25.

On the last jubilee, Diamond, which marked 60 years since the coronation, the Queen and Prince Philip visited every region in the UK.

There'll be parties across the UK as well as public ceremonies such as the Trooping the Colour, which marks the Queen's official birthday.

Yesterday, workmen put a crown on a Buckingham Palace flagpole in readiness for the Platinum Jubilee

