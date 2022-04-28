ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Calm, mild evening ahead of cooler, windy Friday

9News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mix of clouds and sun today with...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

KETV.com

Strong to severe storms likely Friday evening, night

There's a chance for a few more morning showers and storms Friday mainly south of the metro. Strong to severe storms are likely this evening and overnight. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
freightwaves.com

Late-season snowstorm heading to Rockies

Truckers will probably have to chain up Friday as a late-season storm dumps heavy snow in the northern Rockies. The storm will begin Thursday night, possibly as a mix of rain and snow, turning to all snow Friday as temperatures drop. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm...
BUTTE, MT
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Chilly At Dawn; P.Sunny Saturday, Warmer Dry Sunday

Good Saturday Morning After a chilly start at dawn, temperatures will rebound to 60° by afternoon. The south shore will cool back into the 50s later in the afternoon as the sea breeze works in. Clear cool Saturday night. Lots of sunshine and warmer by Sunday afternoon with highs well into the 60s. PRE-DAWN WEATHER […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Sunshine, mild temps on Sunday across the Hudson Valley; rain returns Monday

Beautiful weather continues on Sunday with seasonable temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine around, says Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hilda Estevez. Clouds will increase in the late afternoon ahead of overnight showers into Monday. SUNDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny with warmer temperatures. Afternoon clouds slowly trickle in. Calm...
HUDSON, NY
UPI News

Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East

After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions for the first week of May. The second half of April turned out to be chilly for...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Two out of three isn't bad! Saturday and Monday set to see the best of the sunshine this bank holiday weekend with bright, dry weather and temperatures of up to 59F in the south as showers expected to spread across the country on Sunday

Saturday and Monday will see the best of the bank holiday weekend sunshine with bright, dry weather and temperatures set to reach up to 59F in the south - as showers are expected to spread across the country on Sunday. The bank holiday will 'reasonably pleasant' for most of the...
ENVIRONMENT

