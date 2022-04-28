Pezzone shines as Struthers tops East Palestine
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Nicolina Pezzone tossed a complete-game, eleven-strikeout day as Struthers downs East Palestine, 13-0. Pezzone also finished with four hits including a double while driving in four runs.
Emma Morris and Bella Slaina each had a pair of hits.Maplewood All-State runner named Student Athlete of the Week
Struthers will play host to Liberty tomorrow at Mauthe Park.
East Palestine returns home to take on Columbiana on Monday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0