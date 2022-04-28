ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

Pezzone shines as Struthers tops East Palestine

By Vince Pellegrini
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14opqb_0fNUhB8700

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Nicolina Pezzone tossed a complete-game, eleven-strikeout day as Struthers downs East Palestine, 13-0. Pezzone also finished with four hits including a double while driving in four runs.

Emma Morris and Bella Slaina each had a pair of hits.

Maplewood All-State runner named Student Athlete of the Week

Struthers will play host to Liberty tomorrow at Mauthe Park.

East Palestine returns home to take on Columbiana on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio lottery prizes remain: Where locals win big

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some Northeast Ohioans’ pockets just got deeper after playing scratch-off games. The Ohio Lottery posted information about several winners from our area and the games they played, in case you would like to give it a chance too. $100,000 winners: A man from Seville tested his luck with the April 25 Powerball drawing […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbiana, OH
City
Struthers, OH
City
Maplewood, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
East Palestine, OH
Sports
City
East Palestine, OH
Struthers, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy