Pezzone shines as Struthers tops East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Nicolina Pezzone tossed a complete-game, eleven-strikeout day as Struthers downs East Palestine, 13-0. Pezzone also finished with four hits including a double while driving in four runs.

Emma Morris and Bella Slaina each had a pair of hits.

Struthers will play host to Liberty tomorrow at Mauthe Park.

East Palestine returns home to take on Columbiana on Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.