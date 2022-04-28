Coastal Carolina University trying to help under-represented communities get access to education

CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University is trying to help under-represented communities get access to education with its new Johnson-Brown Innovation and Opportunity Center.

The university said only 15% of people in the Waccamaw region have four-year degrees.

The center is administered through the university’s College of Graduate and Continuing studies.

Graduate students use their knowledge gained from the classroom to promote economic improvement throughout the community.

The center will focus on entrepreneurship and innovation, life and leadership skills, technology, personal finance and service.

The center will plan events like 3-D printing workshops and how to start business workshops.

“Building off Each 1 Teach 1, which exposes middle and high school students to college, and again as I mentioned the life skills, and this idea that their careers are possible. The innovation and opportunity center is like phase two,” said Lee Brown, Coastal Carolina University Dean of the College of Graduate and Continuing Studies.

Graduate students are chosen for the program by the university, and community participants are chosen through the university’s Each 1 Teach 1 Insitute.

The Johnson-Brown Innovation and Opportunity Center is still in its beginning stages. However, they are planning an innovation academy this summer.

Students will learn things like coding, working with microprocessors and how to build a computer.

