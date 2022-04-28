ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees utilize deep bench as Tim Locastro, Marwin Gonzalez prove worth

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUOXR_0fNUgyTd00

The Yankees lineup Thursday hardly made it seem like they were going for the kill against the Orioles.

They had Tim Locastro starting in center, in part due to Aaron Hicks being out on the paternity list. And Marwin Gonzalez filled in at shortstop for Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Yet on the first play of a 10-5 win over Baltimore , there was Gonzalez making a fine running play near the left-field line on a Cedric Mullins pop-up.

And although Locastro had to deal with a strong wind in center, he made a difference on the base paths throughout the game — starting a four-run fifth inning by reaching on an error by third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez and then scoring on Gonzalez’s double to left in the next at-bat.

“As soon as I saw the ball hit, I was thinking [I would score,]’’ Locastro said. “No doubt about it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hCkX7_0fNUgyTd00
Tim Locastro scores on Marwin Gonzalez’s RBI double in the 5th inning.
Robert Sabo for the NY POST
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PMBlf_0fNUgyTd00
Marwin Gonzalez hits a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Yankees have talked often about their deeper, more complete roster this season and perhaps Thursday was an example — although Baltimore’s five errors played a pretty big part in the win, as well.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JhxOA_0fNUgyTd00 Yankees atop AL East after ugly win over lowly Orioles

Locastro’s speed contributed to another run in the sixth.

After Joey Gallo led off with a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch, he was able to get to third when Mike Baumann made a poor throw from the mound on a Locastro comebacker, which Locastro beat out for a hit.

Gallo then scored on a Gonzalez sacrifice fly.

Locastro also walked and scored in the eighth on a wild pitch, which provided more insurance for the Yankees — who needed it when Ron Marinaccio struggled in the ninth and gave up three runs before Lucas Luetge ended it.

“Marwin running down the foul line was not an easy play and then he got us going with the [RBI] double,’’ Boone said. “Locastro wreaked havoc on the bases. Scoring from first was pretty special. To have guys that are not in there every day impacting the game is a good thing.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Judge leads surging Yankees past sloppy Orioles

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a long three-run homer moments after Baltimore committed its fifth error of the game, and the surging New York Yankees beat the sloppy Orioles 10-5 on Thursday.Judge hit his fifth homer two batters after shortstop Jorge Mateo committed his second error by misplaying DJ LeMahieu's grounder. After Tim Locastro scored on a wild pitch by Paul Fry, Judge blasted a slider into the left-center field seats.Judge also had a tying hit and Anthony Rizzo delivered a go-ahead single during New York's four-run fifth, when all the runs were unearned."Whenever you get extra outs in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Good news takeaways as Nasty Nestor propels Yankees past Kansas City

On Friday afternoon, theNew York Yankees took on the Kansas City Royals, posting 12 runs against them and allowing just two. The Bombers are currently on a seven-game winning streak and have won nine of their last 10. With Nestor Cortes on the mound, he recorded yet another efficient performance,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
FOX Sports

Mets pitching combined no-hitter thru 8 innings vs Phillies

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and a trio of relievers have combined to pitch eight no-hit innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets are leading 3-0 at Citi Field on Friday night. Megill went the first five innings. He struck out five and walked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Mets meet the Phillies with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Mets -124, Phillies +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies, leading the series 1-0. New York has a 6-2 record in home games and a 15-5 record overall. The Mets rank eighth in the NL with 18 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Tim Locastro
FanSided

Yankees’ Anthony Volpe heating up, dominates his 21st birthday

Happy 21st birthday celebrations were in order for Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe on Thursday, as legally, he’s now allowed to drink the tears of his rivals. Too much attention has been paid in the early weeks of the 2022 season to Volpe’s slow start in his first crack at Double-A, owing both to his massive explosion in 2021 and the unnecessary blame being placed upon him for being the “reason” Carlos Correa and Trevor Story aren’t in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Prospect leaves family guessing after callup

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Brendan Donovan’s goal wasn’t to playfully tease family members with his big news from earlier in the week, and he’s hopeful now that they understand what happened considering his overjoyed state of mind at the time. Upon learning last Sunday afternoon that he...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Orioles
FOX Sports

Royals host New York Yankees, look to break home skid

LINE: Yankees -195, Royals +164; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the New York Yankees looking to break a three-game home slide. Kansas City is 7-12 overall and 5-7 at home. The Royals are 2-4 in games decided by one run. New York has...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Mets take on the Phillies in series rubber match

LINE: Mets -185, Phillies +159; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. New York has a 15-6 record overall and a 6-3 record in home games. The Mets are 7-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Yardbarker

Berrios battles, Springer hits dingers and Charlie gets chucked as Blue Jays beat Astros 2-1

Two Springer dingers were just enough offence for the Blue Jays Saturday afternoon. Both the solo-homers were leadoff in the first inning and the third and saw George continue to pile on against his former team. Since the Jays signed him as a free agent ahead of last season, he’s faced the Astros four times ripping five hits, three home runs and three RBI.
HOUSTON, TX
Big Frog 104

New York Yankees’ John Sterling Lasting Test Of Time As Club’s Voice

I'm a fan of John Sterling. Long before Sterling began his 33-season (and counting) tenure as the lead radio voice of the New York Yankees in 1989, I was following his career. His well known calls of "Ball game over. Yankees win. Theeeee Yankees win", or when a Bronx Bomber has slugged a home run, and listeners along the Yankees' radio network are treated to - "It is high. It is far. It is gone", I could pick out Sterling voice out of a line up of sportscasters with one ear tied behind my back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Several veterans on minor league deals have opt-out on Sunday

The latest collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association is rife with contractual intricacies, as one would expect. MLBTR has confirmed that one of the new wrinkles set forth in this latest agreement stipulates that any Article XX(B) free agent — that is, a player with at least six years of service time who finished the prior season on a big league roster or injured list — who signs a minor league contract will have three uniform opt-out dates in his contract, so long as that minor league deal is signed 10 days prior to Opening Day. Those opt-out dates are five days before the start of the regular season, May 1 and June 1.
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy