Click here to read the full article. After releasing the first Blackened American whiskey, Metallica is giving fans an encore. The heavy-metal veterans, together with Blackened’s master distiller Rob Dietrich, have unveiled a new limited edition called Rye the Lightning. If the name strikes you as somewhat familiar, that’s because the rye whiskey was inspired by the band’s acclaimed sophomore album Ride the Lightning. The expression, which is made up of Kentucky straight ryes aged between five and eight years, was double finished in Madeira wine and Caribbean rum casks for a period of two to 14 weeks each. As with the...

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO