It seems like pretty much the worst time to leave Capital Metro, with the ambitious Project Connect transit system expansion plan just beginning to bear fruit, but Leander residents will get that option at the May 7 election. Supporters of Leander's Proposition A, which would maintain the city's current ties with the transit authority, say that when Project Connect is built out, their community will be superbly positioned for economic development, with much improved access to many areas of Austin. If voters reject Prop A, Leander will lose Cap Metro's rail, bus, and shuttle services the very next day.

LEANDER, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO