'Carpool Karaoke' king James Corden leaving late-night show

By LYNN ELBER
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — James Corden said he will be bowing out of his late-night CBS TV show next year, calling it a “good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”. Corden announced his decision during the taping of Thursday's “The Late...

TV & VIDEOS

