Apple warns of supply constraints, overshadowing record quarter

By MARK GURMAN
mahoningmatters.com
 2 days ago

Apple Inc. warned that supply constraints would cost the company $4 billion to $8 billion in the current quarter, sending the shares down and casting a pall on record-setting results that the company just reported. COVID-19 restrictions, which have swept China in recent weeks, will take a toll on...

www.mahoningmatters.com

