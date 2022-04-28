ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp's Bodyguard Testifies He Often Saw 'Scratches', 'Bruising' On The 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Star — Details

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2By1Ba_0fNUgG5100
mega

Johnny Depp 's body guard Malcolm Connolly took the stand on Thursday, April 28, to share what he knew about the tumultuous dynamics between the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard .

The security team member testified that he often heard the former couple loudly fighting, and even witnessed minor injuries on Depp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ0Fi_0fNUgG5100
mega

Connolly explained that while Heard was always "professional" and "polite" to him personally, when it came to the Sweeney Todd actor, things were considerably more volatile.

“I could see Amber wanted to wear the pants in the relationship,” he told the court. “If something wasn’t quite right, Amber could get a bit frosty at the drop of a hat.”

MESSAGES REVEAL AMBER HEARD OP-ED 'SKIRTED AROUND' HER MARRIAGE TO JOHNNY DEPP DESPITE ACLU INSISTENCE IT'S ABOUT 'GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE'

“So as time went on, you know, I could see them change," he continued. "I could see Amber change. I could see Johnny getting quieter.”

Connelly also detailed various times he heard "shouting" and "screaming" coming from other rooms during their arguments.

“I could hear at times in certain accommodations with this thing out. I could hear Amber screaming . I could hear shouting and bawling and I could hear it going on. Mostly, I could hear Amber screaming.” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228AvI_0fNUgG5100
mega

AMBER HEARD'S ROLE IN 'AQUAMAN 2' COULD BE IN JEOPARDY AFTER PETITION FOR HER TO BE DROPPED FROM THE FILM REACHES OVER 2 MILLION SIGNATURES

When questioned on whether or not he ever witnessed actual acts of violence, the guard explained he had never seen "any slapping, or grabbing, or punching, or hitting", but noted most people wouldn't attack each other in front of security.

He also stated that while he had never seen any injuries on Heard, he had seen marks on Depp.

“It would be scratches on his neck. Maybe a fat lip in the corner. Maybe a bruising on the eye socket,” he testified. “It was getting more regular. Not every week, but it was definitely happening, yeah.”

As OK! previously reported, Depp filed a lawsuit against the Aquaman actress following a 2018 op-ed in which she described herself as "public figure representing domestic abuse ". Heard countersued for $100 million on the grounds that she never mentioned her ex-husband by name in the controversial piece.

Comments / 10

Related
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream while he was on opioids

The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap. Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what was going to happen”. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown body camera footage from LAPD officers from a domestic violence call at the LA penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Body...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial - live: Witness ejected from court as Amber Heard called ‘scum’ in ex’s texts

The trial for Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against former wife, Amber Heard, has adjourned until Monday after a third day of testimony in Virginia.On Thursday, witness Gina Deuters, a friend of Depp’s, had her testimony struck from the record and was dismissed after admitting she had seen clips of the trial online. Instead video evidence from Dr David Kipper who treated the actor for addiction was played.Earlier, recorded depositions were shown from Heard’s former assistant Kate James, and the couple’s marriage counsellor Dr Laurel Anderson who detailed their “mutual abuse”.Depp claims a 2018 article about domestic violence towards women, written...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Shock: Jason Momoa Subtly Showed Support To Amber Heard's Ex? Fantastic Beasts Actor Says Aquaman Actress 'Jealous' Of His Friendship With Paul Bettany

The lawyers of Amber Heard ended their grilling of Johnny Depp at his defamation trial against the Aquaman star, on Monday, by playing an audio recording of heated arguments between the former lovebirds. One audiotape featured the actor telling his ex-ladylove, "shut up, fat a*s," while the actress accused her former husband of having "beat the sh*t out of" her and throwing a "swing" at her.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him ‘old and fat’ and his family was ‘devastated’ with the marriage

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him “old and fat” and that the actor’s family was “devastated” at his marriage to her.Christi Dembrowski made the claims as she took the stand as the first witness in the multi-million dollar defamation trial in Virginia, in which Depp claims that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser.She told the court that while she had seen Ms Heard “be nice” to her brother, she had also seen her “be not nice” and gave details of one such confrontation.“This one really stayed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scratches
The Independent

Johnny Depp chuckles as building concierge tells court: ‘I don’t want to deal with this’

Johnny Depp chuckled as a front desk attendant at the building where he lived with Amber Heard grew exasperated during a pre-recorded deposition shown in court. The deposition of Alejandro Romero shown in court on Wednesday was recorded in January of last year, and he appeared to be taking part in the interview from his car. Mr Romero worked at the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles where Ms Heard made domestic violence calls on 21 May 2016, prompting two separate visits from police officers, who found no evidence of abuse. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Manager of Johnny Depp’s private island in the Bahamas says she intervened when Amber Heard ‘hit him with can’

The manager of Johnny Depp’s private island in the Bahamas has testified that she intervened after hearing Mr Depp saying that Amber Heard hit him with a can. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesEstate manager Tara Roberts appeared in court...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard fights back tears as court is shown video of Johnny Depp ‘assaulting cabinets’

Amber Heard fought back tears as a court was shown video she secretly filmed of Johnny Depp “assaulting cabinets” during an argument.Ms Heard appeared emotional as she watched the footage of Mr Depp smashing up a kitchen at his home in West Hollywood, California, while the former couple were married.As the video was played in the Virginia courtroom, where the couple’s multi-million dollar defamation trial is being contested, Ms Heard closed her eyes and looked down.It was played as Mr Depp was questioned under cross-examination by Ms Heard’s lawyer at the end of the trial’s second week.In the video,...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Judge Kicks Amber Heard's Friend Out Of Courtroom During Johnny Depp Trial

Music journalist Eve Barlow, a close friend of Amber Heard, was kicked out of the courtroom during Johnny Depp's defamation trial, earlier this week, for live-tweeting through the proceedings. Both Depp's legal team and the Judge had taken issue with her behavior. Page Six reports that Barlow, former deputy editor...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Nurse says Amber Heard tried to ‘instigate’ Johnny Depp by following him ‘from room to room’

Johnny Depp’s private nurse Debbie Lloyd said during his defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard that she would try to “instigate” Mr Depp by following him “from room to room and not give him his space”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial: Piers Morgan calls Amber Heard and Depp ‘supreme narcissists’ amid ongoing legal battle

Piers Morgan has described Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as “supreme narccicists” amid the couple’s ongoing high-profile legal battle.A multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit is currently playing out in a Virginia courtroom, after Depp claimed a 2018 article written by Heard in The Washington Post – in which she spoke about domestic violence towards women – implied Depp, her ex-husband, was an abuser.Although Heard did not identify the actor in the piece, lawyers for Depp claim Heard’s allegations have damaged his career.Depp previously lost a defamation case in the UK against The Sun, after he was described in print as a...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s friend ejected as witness as she admits watching clips of defamation trial

A friend of Johnny Depp was ejected as a witness while testifying in the defamation trial opposing Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.Gina Deuters, who is married to a member of Depp’s staff and is herself a close friend of the actor’s, gave testimony on Thursday (14 April) at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.She answered questions about Depp’s drugs and alcohol use, telling the court she had seen him use weed and cocaine occasionally, and that she had seen him drink alcohol. Deuters testified that she had never seen Depp be violent or angry after using any substances or...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Amber Heard Has Own Setback in Court During Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard's close friend, journalist Eve Barlow, was thrown out of the courtroom on Thursday in a dramatic episode of the defamation trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Barlow, a former deputy editor for NME and a New York Magazine contributor, has been nearly inseparable from Heard during the trial. Sources told Page Six Barlow acted as a member of Heard's legal team.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

40K+
Followers
319
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy