Johnny Depp's Bodyguard Testifies He Often Saw 'Scratches', 'Bruising' On The 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Star — Details

Johnny Depp 's body guard Malcolm Connolly took the stand on Thursday, April 28, to share what he knew about the tumultuous dynamics between the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard .

The security team member testified that he often heard the former couple loudly fighting, and even witnessed minor injuries on Depp.

Connolly explained that while Heard was always "professional" and "polite" to him personally, when it came to the Sweeney Todd actor, things were considerably more volatile.

“I could see Amber wanted to wear the pants in the relationship,” he told the court. “If something wasn’t quite right, Amber could get a bit frosty at the drop of a hat.”

“So as time went on, you know, I could see them change," he continued. "I could see Amber change. I could see Johnny getting quieter.”

Connelly also detailed various times he heard "shouting" and "screaming" coming from other rooms during their arguments.

“I could hear at times in certain accommodations with this thing out. I could hear Amber screaming . I could hear shouting and bawling and I could hear it going on. Mostly, I could hear Amber screaming.” he added.

When questioned on whether or not he ever witnessed actual acts of violence, the guard explained he had never seen "any slapping, or grabbing, or punching, or hitting", but noted most people wouldn't attack each other in front of security.

He also stated that while he had never seen any injuries on Heard, he had seen marks on Depp.

“It would be scratches on his neck. Maybe a fat lip in the corner. Maybe a bruising on the eye socket,” he testified. “It was getting more regular. Not every week, but it was definitely happening, yeah.”

As OK! previously reported, Depp filed a lawsuit against the Aquaman actress following a 2018 op-ed in which she described herself as "public figure representing domestic abuse ". Heard countersued for $100 million on the grounds that she never mentioned her ex-husband by name in the controversial piece.