STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cyclists participating in this year’s TD Five Boro Bike Tour can expect picture perfect weather as they cruise the streets of New York City on Sunday. The TD Five Boro Bike Tour, the nation’s largest charitable bike ride, will take place on Sunday, May 1, with 32,000 cyclists from all around the world expected to participate.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO