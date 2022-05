FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - The Flomaton Police Department this week took to social media to help solve the case of a stolen riding lawn mower and other items. Today, the department named and pictured three people wanted in connection with the missing mower. An image posted via the Flomaton PD Facebook account shows two men and a woman -- she is pictured riding the mower and pulling a trailer filled with reportedly stolen items -- and carries the banner text “Lawn Mower Bandits Case Solved.”

