New Orleans, LA

LIVE COVERAGE: 2022 NFL Draft

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Vwz7_0fNUcvyI00

LAS VEGAS ( WGNO ) — The 2022 NFL Draft is LIVE from Las Vegas. Stay with us for wall-to-wall coverage of all things Saints and Lousiana!

#1: Travon Walker (DE/Georgia) to Jacksonville Jaguars

#2: Aiden Hutchinson (DE/Michigan) to Detroit Lions

#3: Derek Stingley (CB/Louisiana State) to Houston Texans

#4: Ahmad Gardner (CB/Cincinnati) to New York Jets

#5: Kavon Thibodaux (DE/Oregon) to New York Giants

#6: Ikem Ekwonu (OT/NC State) to Carolina Panthers

#7: Evan Neal (OT/Alabama) to New York Giants

#8: Drake London (WR/USC) to Atlanta Falcons

#9: Charles Cross (OT/Mississippi State) to Seattle Seahawks

#10: Garrett Wilson (WR/Ohio State) to New York Jets

Saints trade 16th pick, 3rd and 4th round picks with Washington for 11th pick.

#11: Chris Olave (WR/Ohio State) to New Orleans Saints

#12: Jameson Williams (WR/Alabama) to Detroit Lions

#13: Jordan Davis (OT/Georgia) to Philadelphia Eagles

#14: to Kyle Hamilton (S/Notre Dame) Baltimore Ravens

#15: Kenyon Green (OL/Texas A&M) to the Houston Texans

#16: Jahan Dotson (WR/Penn State) to Washington Commanders

#17: Zion Johnson (G/Boston College) to Los Angeles Chargers

#18: Treylon Burks (WR/Arkansas) to Tennessee Titans

#19: Trevor Penning (OT/Northern Iowa) to New Orleans Saints

#20: Kenny Picket (QB/Pittsburg) to Pittsburgh Steelers

#21: Trent McDuffie (CB/Washington) to Kansas City Chiefs

#22: Quay Walker (LB/Georgia) to Greenbay Packers

#23: Kaiir Elam (CB/Florida) to Buffalo Bills

#24: Tyler Smith (OT/Tulsa) to Dallas Cowboys

#25: Tyler Linderbaum (C/Iowa) to the Baltimore Ravens

#26: Jermaine Johnson II (DE/Florida State) to New York Jets

#27: Devin Lloyd (LB/Utah) to Jacksonville Jaguars

#28: Devonte Wyatt (DT/Georgia) to Green Bay Packers

#29: Cole Strange (G/Tennessee-Chattanooga) to New England Patriots

#30: George Karlaftis (DE/Purdue) to Kansas City Chiefs

#31: Daxton Hill (S/Michigan) to Cincinnati Bengals

#32: Lewis Cine (S/Georgia) to Minnesota Vikings

College Football HQ

2022 NFL Draft order, schedule

2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas. Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grade the Steelers first 3 draft picks

On the first two nights of the 2022 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers addressed multiple significant needs including quarterback. In the first round Pittsburgh selected Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Moving to the second round, the Steelers addressed their biggest need with speed Georgia wide receiver George Pickens. Finally on Friday night in the third round, Pittsburgh drafted versatile defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal out of Texas A&M.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Take Five: Saints take App State linebacker in 5th round

The Saints have now gone defense on back to back picks in the NFL draft. With their first selection on the final day of the draft, the Saints selected linebacker D’Marco Jackson of Appalachian State in the 5th round, pick 161 overall. Jackson was the Sun Belt Conference player of the year in 2021. He […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
