LIVE COVERAGE: 2022 NFL Draft

#1: Travon Walker (DE/Georgia) to Jacksonville Jaguars
#2: Aiden Hutchinson (DE/Michigan) to Detroit Lions
#3: Derek Stingley (CB/Louisiana State) to Houston Texans
#4: Ahmad Gardner (CB/Cincinnati) to New York Jets
#5: Kavon Thibodaux (DE/Oregon) to New York Giants
#6: Ikem Ekwonu (OT/NC State) to Carolina Panthers
#7: Evan Neal (OT/Alabama) to New York Giants
#8: Drake London (WR/USC) to Atlanta Falcons
#9: Charles Cross (OT/Mississippi State) to Seattle Seahawks
#10: Garrett Wilson (WR/Ohio State) to New York Jets
Saints trade 16th pick, 3rd and 4th round picks with Washington for 11th pick.
#11: Chris Olave (WR/Ohio State) to New Orleans Saints
#12: Jameson Williams (WR/Alabama) to Detroit Lions
#13: Jordan Davis (OT/Georgia) to Philadelphia Eagles
#14: to Kyle Hamilton (S/Notre Dame) Baltimore Ravens
#15: Kenyon Green (OL/Texas A&M) to the Houston Texans
#16: Jahan Dotson (WR/Penn State) to Washington Commanders
#17: Zion Johnson (G/Boston College) to Los Angeles Chargers
#18: Treylon Burks (WR/Arkansas) to Tennessee Titans
#19: Trevor Penning (OT/Northern Iowa) to New Orleans Saints
#20: Kenny Picket (QB/Pittsburg) to Pittsburgh Steelers
#21: Trent McDuffie (CB/Washington) to Kansas City Chiefs
#22: Quay Walker (LB/Georgia) to Greenbay Packers
#23: Kaiir Elam (CB/Florida) to Buffalo Bills
#24: Tyler Smith (OT/Tulsa) to Dallas Cowboys
#25: Tyler Linderbaum (C/Iowa) to the Baltimore Ravens
#26: Jermaine Johnson II (DE/Florida State) to New York Jets
#27: Devin Lloyd (LB/Utah) to Jacksonville Jaguars
#28: Devonte Wyatt (DT/Georgia) to Green Bay Packers
#29: Cole Strange (G/Tennessee-Chattanooga) to New England Patriots
#30: George Karlaftis (DE/Purdue) to Kansas City Chiefs
#31: Daxton Hill (S/Michigan) to Cincinnati Bengals
#32: Lewis Cine (S/Georgia) to Minnesota Vikings
