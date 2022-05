Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña had a warning for Braves manager Brian Snitker after his first game back — don’t try to give him days off. Acuña’s thought is a good one, and it’s that he wants to contribute as much as he can to the Braves while he can. Atlanta is just a few months removed from winning the World Series — a postseason run Acuña had little to do with given he missed the final few months of the season and the playoffs.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO