ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan, CO

City of Fort Morgan: City to cease electrical permits, inspections on July 1, 2022

By Special to The Times
Fort Morgan Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective July 1, 2022, the City of Fort Morgan will no longer issue electrical permits or conduct inspections of electrical work done by contractors or homeowners, according...

www.fortmorgantimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Morgan Times

East Morgan County Library News: Position open on EMCLD Board

The East Morgan County Library District (EMCLD) in Brush has an unexpected opening for one member of the Board of Directors. In order to serve, a candidate must live in the EMCL District, which is in the Morgan County area east of County Road 24 (Dodd Bridge Road) to the eastern county border, similar to the Brush School District.
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
New Country 99.1

What Is It That They’re Building South of the Larimer County Landfill?

Driving or biking along Taft Hill Road, on the south side of Fort Collins, you become used to only seeing the landfill as you approach Trilby Road. That's changed. When you don't get over to the west side of Fort Collins often enough, you're bound to see new things pop up now, and again. This one caught me by surprise, because it's next to the landfill and close to that "buffer zone" between Fort Collins and Loveland.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Fort Morgan, CO
Fort Morgan, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Report: Derby Is The Most Affordable Neighborhood In The Denver Metro Area

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– You may not be familiar with the name, but Derby has been named the most affordable suburb in the Denver metro area. The unincorporated Adams County community tops the list created by the real estate company Redfin, which shows the median sale price is at $411,000. (credit: CBS) It got its name from a town in northern England… there they pronounce it “Darby.” The similarity between the two places ends with the spelling. But the one in Colorado can now boast the Denver metro area’s most affordable houses. Like the one owned by Barbara Gregg and her husband Zeke Chacon. “It’s...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Dora#Cityoffortmorgan Com
99.9 The Point

Denver “Total Disaster” House Selling for $429K

When it comes to real estate, we've shown you a lot of amazing homes. From unique and one of a kind to luxury, and even some not-so-desirable homes. Remember the Colorado Springs home that was dubbed the "Slice of Hell" house?. That Colorado Springs home was bad. Really bad. However,...
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Possible Human Remains Found Near Colorado Campground

It has been reported that authorities are investigating what they believe may be human remains found near a campground in Colorado. The discovery of the possible human remains was reported to authorities on Monday, April 25th by a concerned party that was spending time near the campground at which the remains were found.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Independent ski resort season pass offers access to 9 Colorado resorts at less than $500

While most of Colorado's skiers and snowboarders set their sights on popular mega-pass options that offer unlimited skiing at multiple world-class resorts around the state, like the Epic Pass and the Ikon Pass, there's another deal that's floating under the radar that's likely a great fit for many slopegoers. After all, many slopegoers probably don't need unlimited access throughout the season – especially if they can get by on 20 ski days or less. Known for smaller crowds and affordability, many of Colorado's independent resorts...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Mesa Drive-In set to open in May under new owners

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo is home to one of the country's oldest standing drive-in theaters. Wednesday, KRDO spoke with the new owners as they get ready to open the gates for the 2022 summer season. The Mesa Drive-In has been the Steel City since 1951. Back in October, the previous owners put the venue The post Pueblo Mesa Drive-In set to open in May under new owners appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
OutThere Colorado

[BREAKING] 'Radioactive' spill closes southbound I-25 between Colorado Springs, Denver

A hazmat incident between Castle Rock and Larkspur shut down southbound lanes of Interstate 25 Wednesday afternoon, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. Just before noon southbound lanes closed between the Plum Creek Parkway and Tomah Road exits after a piece of equipment broke off a truck onto the highway, releasing some "radioactive material," Colorado State Patrol said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Standley Lake eaglets perish, but an adorable pair covered 24/7 by video cameras in Weld County is thriving

Life and death dramas continue to play out in the Front Range’s best-known bald eagle nests. Officials at Standley Lake Regional Park reported this week that two eaglets in the nest there had succumbed to unknown causes. Elsewhere, a nest covered by a pair of cameras at the Xcel Fort St. Vrain power generating facility contains two thriving eaglets, although a third egg there did not hatch. Eagle lovers can watch the parents feeding those adorable eaglets via the Xcel Energy Eagle Cams on YouTube.
WELD COUNTY, CO
Colorado Newsline

As coal burning goes away in Colorado, money for coal workers goes up

Lawmakers in the Colorado General Assembly are poised to pass another round of funding for the state’s efforts to ensure a “just transition” for coal workers impacted by the shift to clean energy — and are again winning bipartisan support for the workforce and community grant programs that Republicans once decried as “Orwellian,” “egregious” and “offensive.” […] The post As coal burning goes away in Colorado, money for coal workers goes up appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver’s Annual Watering Restrictions Go Into Effect Sunday

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver just released its watering rules for the summer. These go into effect on Monday. Denver Water says that even though mountain snowpack is in relatively good shape, the water collection areas ended the season below average. Lawn watering is not allowed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents should also water no more than three days per week. If you have a leaking sprinkler system, it must be repaired in 10 days. Broken sprinkler heads can waste up to 10 gallons a minute. It’s also required to use a hose nozzle with a shutoff valve when washing your car.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy