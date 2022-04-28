ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

WATCH: House fire in Waialae-Kahala area closes roads

By Elizabeth Ufi, Ray Anne Galzote
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Black smoke could be seen coming from a house fire that the Honolulu Fire Department responded to in the Waialae-Kahala area.

HFD stated that they received the 911 call around 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, for a building fire on Luawai Street. The caller said they heard a smoke alarm and saw smoke coming from the building; however, no one answered the door.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 1:06 p.m. and determined all three occupants were able to get out safely.

According to HNL Info Alerts, the fire caused a few road closures. Luawai Street from Laukaha Street was closed, as well as a portion of Hunakai Street.

Two structures sustained serious damage from the fire and the first house that was affected collapsed said HFD. A 95-year-old woman who lived next door did need treatment for smoke inhalation by Honolulu EMS.

Video Courtesy: John Alford

Nearby power lines were also affected and prompted the fire department to alert Hawaiian Electric Company.

By around 3:47 p.m., the fire was extinguished. HFD reached out to the American Red Cross to provide assistance to the displaced occupants of the two houses.

After the fire was put out, officials reopened the roadways.

It is currently unknown what caused the fire.

#House Fire#Road Closures#Accident#Hfd#Hnl Info Alerts#Luawai Street#Hawaiian Electric Company#The American Red Cross
