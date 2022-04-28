Endicott man facing drug, weapons charges after ‘shots fired’ call
An Endicott man is facing drug and weapons charges after a ‘shots fired’ call in Union Center over the weekend.
State Police say they were called to a home on Spring Street on Sunday for a verbal argument and gun shots.
Police arrested 20-year-old Carson Vanco and allegedly found him to have several illegal firearms including an assault rifle, a disguised homemade gun and brass knuckles.
Police say Vanco also had methamphetamine and meth making materials.
Relatives of Vanco say he was target shooting in the backyard when a neighbor called police.
