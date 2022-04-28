Man arrested for alleged indecency with child

Christian Martin Aruajo Cruz, 37, was arrested April 25, 2022 after he allegedly exposed himself to a child, according to court documents. (Midland County Sheriff's Office )

Christian Martin Aruajo Cruz, 37, was arrested Monday after he allegedly exposed himself to a child, according to court documents.

Aruajo Cruz was charged with a third-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by exposure. He was released on bond.

On April 21, the Midland Police Department was notified of a possible sexual assault of a child, according to the arrest affidavit. The child was interviewed at the Midland Children’s Advocacy Center where she stated Aruajo Cruz had exposed himself.

If convicted of the third-degree felony charge, Aruajo Cruz could face up to 10 years imprisonment.