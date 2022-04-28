ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

'The two of them are just electric on stage': Oti Mabuse and husband Marius Lepure set to delight fans they open her solo dance tour with sizzling performance

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Lepure are set to put on a sizzling display as they dance together for the opening number of her solo tour.

Twinkle-toed star Oti, 31, who quit her role on Strictly Come Dancing this year, has embarked on her own tour, with the first performance happening in Carfiff on Thursday night.

And the Romeo & Duet host will take to the stage with fellow dancer Marius, 39, who she married in 2014, with a source telling the Mirror: 'The two of them are just electric on stage. The frisson is off the chart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yVZQ_0fNUZcPG00
Born to perform: Oti Mabuse, 31, and her husband Marius Lepure, 39, are set to put on a sizzling display as they dance together for the opening number of her solo tour (pictured February)

'You can't keep your eyes off them.'

Oti met Romanian Lepure in Germany where he was her first professional dance partner on the German version of Strictly, Let's Dance.

She previously said: 'Marius was my first dance partner in Germany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mE1xx_0fNUZcPG00
On the road: Twinkle-toed star Oti, who quit her role on Strictly Come Dancing this year, has embarked on her own tour, with the first performance happening in Carfiff on Thursday night

'He's been my rock, my anchor and my support. Every time I thought I couldn't do something, he's was the one who was like, "Get up. You absolutely can."'

Oti's solo show is set to go head-to-head with the Strictly Come Dancing professionals tour.

Both tours are started on the same day - April 28 - while Oti and Strictly will both be performing in Cardiff on April 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02gPIF_0fNUZcPG00
Shining star: he Romeo & Duet host will take to the stage with fellow dancer Marius, who she married in 2014, with a source telling the Mirror : 'The two of them are just electric on stage' (pictured 2014)

Oti's tour will take in cities including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cheltenham, Blackpool, Nottingham and Leeds.

The Dancing On Ice judge will be on the road until July, with the Strictly tour wrapping up at the end of May.

Oti's new show is described as a 'whirlwind celebration of the influences and inspirations that took her on a journey from growing up in South Africa to following her dream.'

The tour is also being marketed online with the tagline: 'Don’t miss Strictly sensation give her last dance.'

Oti announced she was quitting Strictly Come Dancing after seven years in Feburary as she pursues other projects.

She left the show after winning the Glitterball trophy in two consecutive years with Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher, 37, and comedian Bill Bailey, 56.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBZNc_0fNUZcPG00
Competition: Oti's solo show is set to go head-to-head with the Strictly Come Dancing professionals tour

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Bailey
Person
Kelvin Fletcher
Person
Oti Mabuse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solo Dance#First Dance#Carfiff#The Romeo Duet#Romanian#German
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'The salaries were out of whack, it got too crazy': Simon Cowell reveals that former X Factor judges Cheryl and Dannii Minogue were paid 'outrageous fees' for the talent show

The X factor left screens in 2018, after an extremely successful 14 year run on ITV. But Simon Cowell has revealed that the myriad of famous judges were paid an outrageous amount to appear on the long-running talent show. The 62-year-old starred as a head judge on-and-off of the show,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland reveals he is 'suffering tremendously' in the wake of Halyna Hutchins' death: 'It's so heartbreaking'

Alec Baldwin is 'suffering tremendously' in the wake of Halyna Hutchins' death, according to his daughter Ireland Baldwin. The 64-year-old actor was handling a gun on the set of his movie Rust last October when it went off and fatally shot the cinematographer, and his daughter Ireland Baldwin - who he had with ex-wife Kim Basinger - 'can't imagine' how distressing the situation has been for her dad.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

348K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy