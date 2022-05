FORT BENNING, Ga. — The top commander at Fort Benning plans to retire later this year, and his replacement has already been named, Army officials said. Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe plans to step down in July as commanding general at the base in Georgia, post officials told the Ledger-Enquirer on Friday. Maj. Gen. Curtiss Buzzard, currently the deputy chief of staff for the U.S. Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, is set to take his place.

