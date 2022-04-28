ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Face of the Race: Hans Henseler

By Marley Capper
 2 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The early 70s may be a late age range for some people to start running competitively, but Hans Henseler wasn’t one of those people.

“My very first organized and timed run was a Christie Clinic half marathon in 2010,” Henseler said.

He was 71 at the time, and now 83, he will run the half marathon again in the 2022 edition of the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon Race Weekend.

For Henseler, age is just a number.

“I’m just very lucky,” he said. “I’ve participated in a total of 96 runs over my running career.”

Henseler said that he ran that first half-marathon with four of his coworkers.

“In 2009, we started training outside,” he recalled. “It was awful. Cold, windy and snowy. However, we made it.”

Henseler said all he needed was that first race to fall in love with running.

“I was very lucky,” Henseler recalled. “I got first in my age group, 70-plus, and I got hooked.”

Henseler has competed in well-known races like the Boston, Chicago and New York Marathons. And if that wasn’t enough, he has run in Budapest, Hungary and Switzerland.

“Six marathons, over 20 half, over 30 10k and over 25 5k,” Henseler said.

He originally signed up to run the marathon this year, but changed his mind.

“I decided that this was going to be my last one,” Henseler said. “Well, that thought lasted for a day and a half.”

He’s already signed up for another 10k in Monticello and another 10k in Chicago.

“I’m not going to stop running,” Henseler said.

Henseler averages about 120 miles a month and said he is grateful to be in great health so he can keep doing what he loves.

COMMIT: Transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. chooses Illinois

WCIA — Forward Terrence Shannon Jr., one of the top players in the transfer portal, announced he is signing with Illinois basketball on Friday. The former Texas Tech starter averaged 10.4 points per game last season with the Red Raiders, making 20 starts and 26 games. He scored almost 1,000 point in three seasons in […]
LUBBOCK, TX
WCIA

Jewish Federation hosting food giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jewish Federation of Springfield’s Community Relations Council will be hosting a drive-through food giveaway on Friday. The giveaway will take place at Temple Israel, 1140 West Governor Street, starting at 11:30 a.m. The giveaway will last as long as supplies do. The giveaway is open to residents of Sangamon County […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced in connection to deadly crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was recently sentenced in connection with a deadly accident that happened in 2020. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that Briar W. True was sentenced to the maximum of 364 days in jail for the offense of speeding in excess of 35 miles per hour. The sentencing […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

What To Do When Severe Weather Threatens Your Community

Severe weather is possible in Central Illinois today and tonight. Let’s take some time to review some severe weather safety information and provide you with resources to build a severe weather safety plan. While severe weather is possible tonight, you can use this to be prepared all the time. Important Links to Web Content LINK: […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

