ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Auburn student-athletes make their college choices official

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3KqH_0fNUXg0a00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Three Auburn High School student-athletes are set for the next chapter of their lives.

Ian Torrisi and James Wallis have signed with Rockford University to run cross country. Brooklyn Gray has signed with Wabash Valley College in Mt. Carmel, Illinois to play basketball. Wabash is an NJCAA Division I program. Gray is a two-time NIC-10 MVP.

“I’m so excited and appreciative of everybody here supporting me, James and Ian,” said Gray. “It’s so dope to see how much people love and support you and how much people care about you.”

“I chose Rockford University because the coach, he was very encouraging and smart, and he really cared about my success,” said Torrisi.

“So far it’s the best place for me because I got my, the teaching scholarship there which is all throughout the RPS, and I was one of the lucky few to be selected,” said Wallis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

A day of signing and celebrating at Rockford Lutheran

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It was an afternoon for signing and celebrating Wednesday at Rockford Lutheran High School. Nine student-athletes signed with colleges and universities. They are as follows:Donavyn Sales-boys basketball-Kishwaukee CollegeHeaven Johnson-girls basketball-Kishwaukee CollegeJaycie Sheehan-volleyball-Purdue NorthwestKylie Wilhelmi-volleyball-Birmingham SouthernRemington Vincent-volleyball-St. Mary’sMorgan Kimberly-volleyball-Rock ValleySarah Ziegler-volleyball-Rock ValleyBrooke Soles-track & field-UW-ParksideKristin Rundle-Golf-Augustana “I’ve wanted to compete in college due to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Basketball
Rockford, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Brooklyn, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Illinois State
City
Auburn, IL
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
City
Rockford, IL
WCIA

COMMIT: Transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. chooses Illinois

WCIA — Forward Terrence Shannon Jr., one of the top players in the transfer portal, announced he is signing with Illinois basketball on Friday. The former Texas Tech starter averaged 10.4 points per game last season with the Red Raiders, making 20 starts and 26 games. He scored almost 1,000 point in three seasons in […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Times Herald-Record

College basketball: Coach who turned SUNY Sullivan into national power gets Hall of Fame call

Chris DePew certainly couldn’t handle the rock like NBA standouts Jae Crowder and Jimmy Butler but the three will be forever linked. The trio were just named to the National Junior College Athletic Association Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. DePew, the former men’s basketball coach at SUNY Sullivan, led the Generals to seven Division III national tournaments, winning in 2007 and finishing runner-up in 2001 and 2002. Crowder, of the Phoenix Suns, and Butler, of the Miami Heat, were former junior college standout players.
SULLIVAN, NY
WCIA

Illinois will start paying its student-athletes for good grades

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois athletics will start paying its student-athletes for getting good grades. The Alston awards program will begin this fall with the 2022-23 school year, each athlete in all 21 varsity Illini sports is eligible to receive a maximum of $5,980 annually. This is all following the landmark U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Alston […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockford University#Wabash Valley College#Wtvo Wqrf#Auburn High School#Brooklyn Gray#Njcaa Division#Mvp#Rps#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man dies in Wednesday night Rockford shooting

UPDATE: The man shot in the 900 block of Grant Avenue Wednesday night has died, becoming Rockford’s 6th murder of the year. Police announced that he was a 31-year-old man and they will provide more details when they’re available. Rockford Police are still saying to avoid the area as they continue the investigation. ROCKFORD, Ill. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman arrested in knife attack

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carly Chandler, 39, was arrested Sunday after police say she cut another woman with a knife. According to Rockford Police, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Middlebury Avenue where they met with Chandler, who had a stab wound in her hand. Police say Chandler was involved in a fight […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

56-year-old woman shot and killed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 56-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive near Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was found inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

SUV driver, bicyclist exchange fire in Beloit shootout

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Jamal Shaw, 29, has been arrested after allegedly driving around in an SUV and shooting at other vehicles and a bicyclist – who returned fire – on Sunday. According to Beloit Police, officers first responded to the 1800 block of Porter Avenue at 6:18 p.m. where witnesses reported shots were exchanged […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Packers pass on receivers, pick two Georgia defenders

GREEN BAY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Packers went into the first round of the NFL draft Thursday evening with two first-round picks and desperately in need of receivers. Instead they came away with two defensive players from national champion Georgia. They used their first pick, the 22nd overall, on linebacker Quay Walker. Walker is 6’4, 241 pounds […]
GREEN BAY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy