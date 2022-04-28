Auburn student-athletes make their college choices official

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Three Auburn High School student-athletes are set for the next chapter of their lives.

Ian Torrisi and James Wallis have signed with Rockford University to run cross country. Brooklyn Gray has signed with Wabash Valley College in Mt. Carmel, Illinois to play basketball. Wabash is an NJCAA Division I program. Gray is a two-time NIC-10 MVP.

“I’m so excited and appreciative of everybody here supporting me, James and Ian,” said Gray. “It’s so dope to see how much people love and support you and how much people care about you.”

“I chose Rockford University because the coach, he was very encouraging and smart, and he really cared about my success,” said Torrisi.

“So far it’s the best place for me because I got my, the teaching scholarship there which is all throughout the RPS, and I was one of the lucky few to be selected,” said Wallis.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.