USC adds San Jose State game, drops BYU from 2023 schedule

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California has added a matchup with San Jose State to its football schedule for 2023. USC...

The Exponent

Arizona Wildcats offer QB Cole Leinart, son of former USC star Matt Leinart

Jedd Fisch is hoping the next quarterback of the Leinart family stays in the Pac-12. Cole Leinart, son of former USC star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, landed an offer from the Arizona Wildcats Thursday evening. The younger Leinart is a member of the 2026 recruiting class and will begin high school at Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei in the 2022-23 academic year.
News Channel Nebraska

USC Football Schedule 2022

Originally Posted On: https://www.barrystickets.com/blog/usc-football-schedule/. The 2022 USC football schedule was released by the Pac-12, and it features seven home games at the Coliseum in Lincoln Riley’s debut season as head coach. The Trojans will play against league opponents Arizona State, California, Colorado, and Washington State at the Coliseum this...
Commanders take Alabama D-lineman Mathis in 2nd round

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders have another defensive tackle from Alabama after selecting Phidarian Mathis in the second round of the NFL draft. Mathis joins Crimson Tide products Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne on the roster. But Washington taking Mathis with the 47th pick Friday night opens up the possibility of trading Payne before he becomes a free agent after next season. Mathis nevertheless gives the Commanders interior defensive line depth after losing Tim Settle in free agency and cutting Matt Ioannidis in a salary cap-saving move. Washington took Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson in the first round.
Commentary: Was Notre Dame ever really BYU’s friend?

True friends do things for each other. If independence taught BYU anything, it’s that Notre Dame was never really its friend. Oh, the Irish said all the right things initially — like announcing a six-game series on the same day the Cougars declared their independence from the Mountain West Conference, including two games to be played in Provo.
Chargers select Baylor safety JT Woods in third round

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers addressed their need for depth in the secondary during the second day of the NFL draft, selecting Baylor safety JT Woods in the third round. Woods’ six interceptions last season were tied for the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision. His 40-yard dash time of 4.36 seconds at the NFL scouting combine was tied for second-quickest among safeties. Woods would likely be paired with Nasir Adderley to play as deep safeties with Derwin James playing closer to the line of scrimmage.
Murray, Porter on mend, eager to provide lift next season

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets sorely missed point guard Jamal Murray and sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. this season. They tried to make it back for the playoffs. But they weren’t ready physically or mentally. Not to compete on the playoff stage as the Nuggets were eliminated by Golden State in five games. Now, they have an entire summer to heal. Murray will continue to recover from the torn ACL he suffered last April and Porter from another back surgery. They’re eager to get this team back to where they envisioned — as an NBA title contender.
Howell, Ross, “Punt God” still available on Day 3 of draft

There are stars to be found in the final rounds of the NFL draft. They’re just not easy to spot. Heading into Day 3 of the draft Saturday, there’s plenty of talented players and potential starters out there. And maybe a few hidden gems. Among the most intriguing players left on the board are North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, Clemson receiver Justyn Ross and San Diego State’s “Punt God,” Matt Araiza.
Cardinals add tight end, pass rushers in draft’s second day

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals raided the Mountain West Conference for a pair of players they hope can help continue their upward trajectory in the NFC West. The Cardinals selected Colorado State tight end Trey McBride with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round before turning to the defense, adding San Diego State edge rusher Cameron Thomas with the No. 87 pick in the third round. Arizona added another edge rusher with Friday’s final pick, grabbing Cincinnati’s Myjai Sanders at No. 100 overall. The Cardinals received that pick as part of a trade that brought receiver Marquise Brown from the Ravens.
Cowboys test character again with Ole Miss rusher Williams

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are testing character in the second round again by drafting Mississippi edge rusher Sam Williams. They did it last year with cornerback Kelvin Joseph. The Kentucky product who left LSU over off-field issues is now part of a Dallas police investigation into a fatal drive-by shooting. Joseph’s attorney says he was an unarmed passenger in the vehicle. Williams was briefly suspended at Ole Miss two years ago over a sexual battery charge that was dropped. Dallas drafted South Alabama receiver Jalen Tolbert in the third round. The Cowboys have six picks in the final four rounds Saturday.
Finally, a 2nd QB drafted: Cincinnati’s Ridder to Atlanta

LAS VEGAS (AP) — It took 42 selections Friday before a second quarterback was taken in the NFL draft. And it was a proven commodity in college, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder. A full 54 spots after Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh went 20th to the Steelers on Thursday night, Ridder was taken by Atlanta. The Falcons traded longtime starter Matt Ryan to Indianapolis in the offseason and they have Marcus Mariota as the potential starter. Ridder, who led a non-Power Five team to the College Football Playoff for the first time, has a skill set that’s been compared to Mariota’s. This is the first draft since 2000 that only one quarterback went in the first two rounds: Pickett this year, Chad Pennington to the Jets back then.
Seahawks select Mafe, Walker back to back in 2nd round

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have addressed specific needs by selecting edge rusher Boye Mafe from Minnesota with the No. 40 pick and running back Kenneth Walker III from Michigan State at No. 41 in the second round of the NFL draft. Selecting Mafe made sense for Seattle, which is looking to bolster its pass rush with an athletic edge. The drafting of Walker immediately raises questions about the health of running back Chris Carson after he underwent neck surgery last season. The picks also showed Seattle wasn’t interested in any of the quarterbacks that were still available.
Ravens draft injured Michigan edge rusher Ojabo in 2nd round

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have selected David Ojabo in the second round of the NFL draft. The Ravens put their faith in the Michigan edge rusher’s considerable potential even though he’s coming off a torn Achilles tendon. It may be a while before Ojabo can make an impact for Baltimore, but the Ravens could use help with their pass rush. Ojabo teamed up with No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson to lead Michigan to the Big Ten title last season. Ojabo had 11 sacks and five forced fumbles last season.
Run Rich Run takes spotlight on final day of NFL draft

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — What started as a dare during the NFL Scouting Combine has morphed into something much more for Rich Eisen. The NFL Network host participated in his 18th “Run Rich Run” dash last Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Eisen donned his suit and tie to run the 40-yard dash at the iconic stadium, which is celebrating its centennial. This year’s “Run Rich Run” will air during Saturday’s coverage of the final day of the NFL draft on NFL Network.
49ers address needs at offensive line, cornerback in draft

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers went into the NFL draft with only a few obvious positions of need they could potentially target. While San Francisco found some options at cornerback and guard, the Niners leave the draft still with some potential questions at center and safety. The Niners took a pair of college tackles who they believe will best fit as guards in the NFL and also drafted two cornerbacks on the final day of the draft. Those picks came a day after San Francisco added more depth at edge rusher with USC’s Drake Jackson in the second round and potential playmakers in LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price and SMU receiver Danny Gray in the third.
Steelers grab Georgia WR George Pickens in 2nd round

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their youth movement on offense, selecting Georgia wide receiver George Pickens in the second round of the NFL draft. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Pickens should help the Steelers deal with the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster to Kansas City. Pickens joins a group that includes Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and Ray-Ray McCloud. Pickens missed most of the 2021 season after injuring his knee last spring but returned to help the Bulldogs to a national title.
Green Bay Packers move up to draft NDSU WR Christian Watson

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — North Dakota State’s Christian Watson will try to become the latest wide receiver to find success with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers traded up 19 spots in the second round to take Watson with the 34th overall selection in the NFL draft. The Packers also selected UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan in the third round with the 92nd pick. The Packers enter Saturday with two picks in the fourth round, one in the fifth and three in the seventh.
Former Oregon OL Jaylan Jeffers transfers to UCLA Bruins

Not long after entering the NCAA transfer portal, former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers announced that he would be staying in the Pac-12 conference and joining the UCLA Bruins. Jeffers was a former three-star recruit in the class of 2020 who didn’t play in 2020 and appeared in one game while redshirting in 2021. He still has four years of eligibility remaining with the Bruins. Jeffers is not the only former Oregon player to transfer to UCLA this season, as defensive back Jaylin Davies did the same earlier in the offseason. Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List 'Is he too worried about his brand?' NFL coaches and scouts assess Kayvon Thibodeaux ahead of NFL draft
Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
