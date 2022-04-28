ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Rope Breaks At Thursday’s WWE Live Event In Newcastle, England

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE’s 2022 European spring tour kicked off today in Newcastle, England. One of the matches that took place featured Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre. At one point, McIntyre ran into the...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 1

Related
PWMania

Bo Dallas Reveals His Future In The Wrestling Business

During the Father and Son Q&A at FTLOW 2022, Taylor Rotunda (formerly Bo Dallas in WWE) commented on if he was done with the wrestling business:. “Absolutely not. I’m the furthest from done with wrestling that you can possibly be. I spent the past year diving into a bunch of different ventures outside of wrestling, but wrestling has never left my heart, not for one second. I just wanted to get a couple of things done before I dive back into something I really cared about. Now that I’ve got everything kind of wrapped up and working on, within the next two to three months, you’ll see me back in the ring somewhere very soon. The love of wrestling has never left me. I’ve always known I was coming back to it soon, but I just needed to get other stuff done. I’ll be back in the ring really really soon, I promise.”
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – April 29, 2022

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live on a tape delay from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. Michael Cole welcomes us to the show, and he’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype up tonight’s show and send us to the ring for the opener.
ALBANY, NY
Wrestling World

Ronda Rousey reflects on her WWE return

Current first SmackDown Women's Championship challenger Ronda Rousey recently spoke on the Wives Of Wrestling podcast regarding her return to WWE. The former Raw Women's Champion made her return to the 2022 Royal Rumble and ended up winning the match, but she admitted the reaction from fans came as a surprise.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Brock Lesnar Spotted For The First Time Since WrestleMania 38

Brock Lesnar has been spotted for the first time since his loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at last month’s WrestleMania 38. The Perkins brothers, AKA The Bearded Butchers, revealed Thursday that Lesnar reached out to them and shared a photo of his latest butchering expedition. We...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Drew Mcintyre
stillrealtous.com

Possible Spoiler On Plans For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania Backlash

The WrestleMania Backlash premium live event is quickly approaching, and as of this writing WWE has yet to confirm plans for The Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns had a big night at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but now everyone is waiting to see who his next challenger will be.
WWE
MiddleEasy

Slap-Fighting Champ Vasily Kamotsky Shows Off Brutal Injuries After Bare Knuckle Boxing Fight

Face-slapping champion Vasily Kamotsky recently dabbled in a sport he’s not particularly known for. Kamotsky has been pushing the boundaries of entertainment. As a former Russian farmer turned slap fighting contestant, Kamotsky garnered a viral following on social media. He won a regional slap fighting competition in the country and became a YouTube superstar from his range of outrageous uploads.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Report: Bret Hart Has Signed Merchandising Deal With WWE

Bret Hart has reportedly signed a deal with WWE. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Bret Hart has signed a merchandising deal with WWE. It is unclear if he could potentially appear on AEW television. AEW has started its Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on television with qualifying matches in the men's and women's tournaments taking place.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Ropes#Combat#Wwe Live Event#European#Bayiynch#Un
Wrestling World

Randy Orton doesn't trust Cody Rhodes

The return of Cody Rhodes to WWE was one of the most surprising events of the new year. 'The American Nightmare', which left Vince McMahon's company six years ago, appeared on WrestleMania 38 to the delight of fans. The former AEW star showed his crystal-clear talent by beating Seth Rollins...
WWE
Yardbarker

Alexa Bliss 'just waiting on the call' to return to WWE TV

Alexa Bliss is ready to return to WWE television and is just waiting on the call to come back. Bliss, who hasn't appeared on WWE TV since February's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, was recently approached for an interview by street journalist Adam Glyn outside of an airport. When asked when we can expect to see her back in the ring, Bliss said she's hoping to return to WWE TV soon.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Reveals New Logo For WWE Summerslam

WWE has made a big change to the logo for Summerslam. As you can see below via WrestlingNewsSource.com, the company changed up its logo to have a more Western-looking theme. This year’s Summerslam takes place in Nashville, Tennessee which is the home of the Country Music Hall of Fame and is largely considered the capital of country music.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

UFC Champion Calls Out Ronda Rousey For A Fight

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has called out former champion and current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey. Peña defeated Amanda Nunes to become champion back at UFC 269 in December, and her first title defense will be a rematch against Nunes this year. Back-to-back wins over Nunes would elevate Peña to a new level, but Peña recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and made it clear she has even grander ambitions – a fight against Rousey.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Ronda Rousey Details How Her Bachelorette Party Resulted In Her Joining WWE

Ronda Rousey explains how her bachelorette party led to her joining WWE. Ronda Rousey joining WWE helped the women reach new heights, including main-eventing WrestleMania. She was the last of MMA’s Four Horsewomen to join WWE, but it was her bond with the other three women, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir, that led to her joining WWE in the first place.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Another WWE NXT Superstar Released This Afternoon

Dexter Lumis also released from his WWE NXT contract today. As noted earlier, WWE released several NXT talents this afternoon. Fightful reports that Lumis was also cut. The final list of names released today looks like this:. * Dexter Lumis. * Malcolm Bivens. * Dakota Kai. * Harland. * Persia...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Alexa Bliss Shares Update On Her WWE In-Ring Return

Earlier this year WWE started airing vignettes hyping up the return of Alexa Bliss, and she finally stepped back into the ring during Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately there was no follow up on her return, but the former Raw Women’s Champion recently told Adam Glyn that she hopes to be back in the ring soon.
WWE
Fightful

Top Rope Snaps At WWE Live Event, Bobby Lashley Takes Scary Fall To The Floor

A scary incident took place during the April 28 WWE Live event at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. During a match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, the Scottish Warrior reversed a move from the All-Mighty and sent him into the ropes. After Drew ducked a clothesline attempt, both men bounced off the ropes once more but this time the top rope snapped. Lashley would fall head-first to the ground and was immediately checked on by ringside personnel.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Persia Pirotta Issues Statement On Her WWE Release

Former NXT star Persia Pirotta took to Twitter this morning to issue a statement on her WWE release. As noted, WWE released Pirotta, Dexter Lumis, Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai, Harland, Raelyn Divine, Draco Anthony, Vish Kanya, Mila Malani, and Blair Baldwin on Friday due to budget cuts. In her below...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy