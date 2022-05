CARVER, Mass. — A Carver man died after his truck went off a dirt road and into a bog Saturday night, the Plymouth District Attorney’s office said. The crash was reported around 7:49 p.m. near 7 Holmes St. Emergency crews arrived to find the man, who was the only person in the truck, unresponsive. He had already been pulled from the vehicle by people at the scene, the district attorney said.

