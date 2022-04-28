ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Planning Ahead for Mother’s Day

By Jordan Randall
The Lakelander Magazine
The Lakelander Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Once again, Mother’s Day returns to give us a special day to commemorate the women in our lives who have loved and shaped us into the people we are today. Our...

thelakelander.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakeland, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Lakeland, FL
WJHG-TV

2022 Crab Island Takeover Party never started

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Crab Island Takeover Party in Destin was supposed to take place April 22-24. It had officials worried after the mayhem in Panama City Beach in March. Law enforcement said events like this are known to cause trouble in one form or another. Influencer Eddy...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Thrillist

Sleep on Your Own Under-the-Radar Island Off the Coast of Florida

If you’ve thought about lounging—perhaps even sleeping—on some warm weather sands anywhere in Florida of late, you might have noticed open spaces are about as scarce as a helmet at Daytona Beach Bike Week. But there’s one singularly awesome spot most visitors overlook where you can day...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Special Day#A Little More#Our Mothers#Bok Tower Gardens#By The Lake#Parade#Planning Ahead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Orlando, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Hamburger Mary's Orlando, located downtown, is the ideal spot to Eat, Drink, and be... MARY! Come in for a bite to eat and stay for one of our weekly activities. Come on in for a bite and stick around for one of their weekly events. All burgers are fresh, never frozen, and made to order! Most are served with lettuce and pickles on a fresh brioche bun. Try the " Queen Mary Burger” and you will be excited.
ORLANDO, FL
Toni Koraza

Do you want Disney to leave Florida?

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that prohibits schools in the Sunshine State from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity. The controversial legislation was later dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill. However, DeSantis is coming after more than just schools.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Sight sparing surgery goes well for South Florida toddler

MIAMI – For three years, Local 10 News has followed the story of a South Florida girl born with a disfiguring birth defect, and this latest installment brings an uplifting update to save her vision. Since the birth of her daughter Luna in 2019, Carolina Fenner has been on...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

72-million dollar expansion to take place at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A major expansion project will happen at the southern portion of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, also known as SRQ. That’s next to the main terminal area. The 72-million dollar project will help with handling the tremendous growth the airport continues to experience. SRQ had...
SARASOTA, FL
click orlando

Cuban sandwich festival returns for 7th year. Here’s all the details

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A popular food festival celebrating Florida’s signature sandwich, the Cuban, is returning to Kissimmee for its seventh year. The Ford Cuban Sandwich Food & Art Festival is set for Sunday, May 1. [TRENDING: Man shoots 2 teens breaking into his car in Orange County, deputies...
KISSIMMEE, FL
The Lakelander Magazine

The Lakelander Magazine

Lakeland, FL
637
Followers
405
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lakelander is a city-based culture and lifestyle magazine. We exist to reflect our city and its diversity, to incite pride of place, and to reveal lesser-known facets of our community. We connect people, sources, and ideas.

 http://thelakelander.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy